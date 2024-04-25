At a Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) CBT centre, the generator powering the place suddenly caught fire

Parents and guardians waiting for their wards outside were thrown into confusion due to the fire incident

Across the nation, JAMB commenced its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Friday, April 19 and will end on Monday, April 29

While UTME candidates were taking their exam at a JAMB CBT centre, the generator went up in flames.

An eyewitness raised an alarm on social media and shared a video from the scene of the generator fire outbreak.

The generator at the CBT centre caught fire. Photo Credit: @holy_lee1

Source: TikTok

@holy_lee1 expressed shock at the incident, alleging that the generator was not in good condition.

In the clip seen on Tikok, parents and guardians outside the exam centre were visibly shaken and worried.

Someone could be heard screaming in the background. Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at the Destiny CBT Center, Ayobo, Lagos.

JAMB had spoken on when the 2024 UTME results would be out.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail fire incident at JAMB exam centre

senamiixx said:

"This is wild."

@shake said:

"I wrote exam here today ooo."

kizitouchenyo said:

"As the spirit leads,that why she is shouting."

Dhammy said:

"This school nah Destiny cbt centre for Ayobo."

bolu_wa_tife015 said:

"This was my center until they rescheduled me for another day."

oneandonlyAishat said:

"When did it happen??because I did my exam yesterday and nothing happened."

Favour said:

"Omo no be my school be this.

"Destiny where I do my CBT before jamb.

"Omo y today nah."

ABBA'S FIRST DAUGHTER said:

"When did it happen?

"Because I did my exam yesterday and nothing happened."

JAMB arrests father writing exam for son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had apprehended a father caught taking UTME for his son.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, made this known while inspecting Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Kaduna state on Wednesday, April 24.

Oloyede frowned at examination cheaters and impersonators while describing the arrested father's action as “uncalled for.” According to The Nation, Oloyede lamented the parenting children are exposed to in this generation.

Source: Legit.ng