FCT, Abuja - Senator Ayogu Eze, who represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the national assembly between 2007 and 2015 is dead.

Eze reportedly died after suffering from an undisclosed illness in an Abuja hospital on Thursday, April 25.

former Enugu Senator Ayogu Eze dies at the age of 66 Photo credit: @MissObikwe

As reported by Leadership, the former chairman, Senate Committee on Works died at the age of 66.

Eze, who was born on 23 November 1958 also served as a member of committees on Police Affairs, National Planning, Marine Transport, and Federal Character & Inter-Government Affairs during his tenure in the senate.

During his eight years in the Senate, Eze was a member of the Constitution Drafting and Amendment Committee and chaired the Senate Committee on Information and Media.

According to The Sun, a source said Eze has been down with sickness and was unable to attend his child’s wedding ceremony. The late Senator's child’s wedding ceremony helwas d earlier in the year in Lagos State.

The late senatorwas a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) but later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he ran for Enugu State governorship election in 2019.

