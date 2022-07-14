APC youth support groups have rejected Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the party

According to the youths, their preferred candidate is Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda, adding that he is a young man who will represent their interest

The coalition noted further that Dauda's philanthropic and humanitarian gestures have won him support across religious and tribal divides

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth support groups nationwide has condemned and rejected the candidature of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

According to the groups, the choice of Tinubu is a bad decision with grave repercussions if not reversed immediately.

Tinubu's decision to choose Senator Shettima as his running mate has irked APC youth support groups. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of their expanded National Executive Council meeting on the Wednesday, July 13 in Abuja jointly signed by Igwe Ude-umanta, convener, coalition of APC youth groups and co-convener, Solomon Adodo amongst others.

They unanimously rejected the announcement of Shettima as running mate and demanded a reversal to guarantee their full support.

Part of the communique seen by Legit.ng read:

“We, substantive members of Coalition of APC Support Groups unanimously reject in totality the recent announcement of former Governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We call on the national leadership of APC, Progressives Governors Forum and His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider his choice of running mate of the party, and give support to the preferred candidate of Nigerian youths' in the person of Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda.

“Dauda is a young and vibrant politician with an impeccable track record of achievements both in the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy. He is the ideal symbol of a youth and we are willing to rally round and give him our fullest support come 2023.”

The coalition insisted further that the choice of Dr. Dauda and the demand for his nomination as APC vice presidential candidate is timely and must not be jettisoned if the APC as party does not want to have a running battle with the youths of the country.

The group further said:

“We are emphatic on the fact that this Coalition of APC Support Groups has found Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (El Dabi), a true detribalised Nigerian youth leader worthy and party man to be the running mate and vice presiden to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next political dispensation.

“Failure to make this a reality will be tantamount to setting the youth on a collision course with the party hierarchy and the outcome won't be friendly.”

How Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima in Daura

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima as his running mate in Daura, Katsina state.

The former Lagos state governor had gone to the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in the northwest state to pay Sallah homage to the Nigerian leader.

He was accompanied by several APC chieftains including the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare.

2023: Tinubu reveals why he picked Kashim Shettima as running mate

Tinubu had earlier issued a statement explaining his preference for Senator Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page, Tinubu said his choice is not based on religion, but competence.

The APC presidential candidate also made reference to the fact that Nigerians voted for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993, adding that the scenario will play out in 2023.

