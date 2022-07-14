BREAKING: APC Postpones Official Unveiling of Vice Presidential Candidate

The official unveiling of Kashim Shettima as APC vice presidential candidate for the 2023 general election has been postponed

Despite expectations from Nigerians, the ruling All Progressives Congress has postponed the official unveiling of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima, as its vice presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Channels TV reports that Shettima was meant to have been presented to party members at the APC national Secretariat on Thursday, but this has been postponed.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the APC Press Corp.

He said a new date will be announced in due time and that the date would probably be sometime next week.

The Press Corp chairman said the directive for the postponement was given by the party’s Deputy National Secretary.

No reason has been given for the decision which comes amid controversy over the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the party.

