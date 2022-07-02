As the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission for political parties to submit the final names of the presidential candidate and running mates draws near, the flag bearer of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu has pencilled down two names.

The Punch reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress has chosen two names a former governor of Borno state and the incumbent of the state.

Tinubu is expected to choose his preferred running mate once he returns to Nigeria. Photo: Babagana Zulum, Bola Tinubu, Vanguard

Source: UGC

Sources within the party also confirmed that the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir EL-Rufai had earlier been on the list following his active role in the emergence of Tinubu as APC's 2023 presidential candidate but was later dropped by the party stakeholders on the matter.

Two possible running choices for APC's presidential candidate Tinubu

1. Governor Kashim Shettima

A former governor of Borno state, Shettima has been a strong underdog for the ruling party's presidential flag bearer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Shettima proved his loyalty a few days to the APC's primary in an outburst that threw the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo under the bus.

Shettima had in reaction to Osinbajo's ambition to run for presidency described the vice president as a nice guy. He went further to state that nice guys do not make good leaders but are better servicemen who sell popcorn and ice cream.

Further speaking, a source in Tinubu's camp said that Shettima has always stood strong behind Tinubu.

His words:

"Shettima, an ally of Tinubu, also showed his deep support for his candidacy when he rose in his defence after the Abeokuta (Ogun State) outburst where Tinubu decried attempts to frustrate his bid."

2. Governor Babagana ZUlum

Despite winning the 2023 APC governorship primary in Borno state, sources within the party have said that the incumbent governor, Babagana Zulum is seriously being considered as a running mate to Tinubu.

Also, considering the fact that Zulum had earlier stated that while he is being pitched for the presidency and vice-presidential positions, he is content with being a governor at the moment.

But the all to Tinubu who spoke on the matter confirmed that the APC presidential flag bearer would make a final decision on his preferred running mate once he returns to the country.

He said:

Zulum is believed to have a wide acceptance in the North given his record of performance, especially in the face of Boko Haram insurgency."

He added that the race for the running mate for Tinubu has been reduced to just the two men and that all things being equal the final decision will soon be made by the Jagaban.

Another source who spoke on the matter said the party believes that with Zulum as Tinubu's running mate, the controversy arising due to a Muslim-Muslim ticket will reduce.

His words:

"I think the Christian community would accept him. He is hard-working and might be considered on merit by the people. Christians won’t mind supporting him. His name would resonate all over.”

Former Governor Shettima throws political shades at VP Osinbajo, says only Tinubu can beat Atiku

Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state had thrown jabs at aspirants contesting for the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket.

The ex-governor also described vice president, Yemi Osinbajo as a nice man who would not be able to win the election for the APC.

According to Shettima, a former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu is the only candidate who can match PDP's Atiku Abubakar shoulder to shoulder.

Tinubu didn’t hold any meeting with Wike in France, spokesperson says

Tinubu had disclaimed reports of a meeting between him governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike in France.

Recall that the APC presidential candidate had recently flown to France in what his handlers said was a continuation of high-level engagements with stakeholders.

A chieftain of the party in Lagos state, Joe Igbokwe had recently claimed that a meeting took place between the duo.

Source: Legit.ng