Nicholas Felix, an All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant in the concluded party primary has accused Bola Tinubu of sidelining him

Felix alleged that after he withdraw from the APC presidential race to throw his weight behind Yemi Osinbajo, the former Lagos state governor has continued to ignore him

According to him, Tinubu has had a meeting or two with all the APC presidential candidates except himself as he has never reached out to him

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Felix, has accused the party's presidential flag bearer of ignoring him.

The Punch reports that Felix confirmed that since he stepped down for vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the APC's presidential primary, Tinubu has shut him out of his campaign train ahead of the 2023 general election.

Nicholas Felix confirmed that he has been sidelined from Tinubu's presidential campaign train. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Nicholas Felix

The outburst from Felix comes barely three weeks after the APC convention which was held at Eagle Square in Abuja saw aspirants stepping down for their preferred choice of a presidential candidate.

Felix while withdrawing from the race described Osinbajo as the best man for the job of Nigeria's president.

He also said that he believed the vice-president would effortlessly turn Nigeria around positively.

However, Tinubu won the ruling party's ticket against Felix's prediction.

Speaking on being part of the Tinubu campaign train, Felix said the APC presidential candidate is yet to reach out to him.

His words:

“Asiwaju has not reached out to me. Neither has any member of his campaign team. No one has called me. I am about the only candidate Asiwaju has yet to meet.

"I don’t know the reason. Maybe it was because I stepped down for the vice president or didn’t support the idea of a possible Muslim-Muslim ticket."

Tinubu's campaign office reacts

However, addressing the issue raised by Felix, the spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga said Jagaban is not in the country.

Onanuga added that Nigerians are aware that Tinubu tried his best to visit the aspirants after the APC presidential primary.

His words:

"Perhaps he (Felix) was not in town. Maybe he was in America or somewhere. I don’t want to join issues with him.

“If Asiwaju has not reached out to him as he said, I am sure by the time he returns from France, he will cover up whatever gaps exist.

"I don’t want us to get dragged into that. It is possible that it is even an oversight. As a politician, he doesn’t neglect anybody or see people as not being important. I am sure it wasn’t a deliberate act or hidden agenda on his part. Everybody is important to him.”

