The ambition of the former governor of Anambra state has received yet another major boost a few months to the 2023 general elections

This is as an influential chieftain of the ruling APC in Imo state declared his full support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

According to Chief Jude Agbaso, his support would be given to Imo state during gubernatorial polls but for the presidency, he would lend his full support to Obi

Former Deputy Governor of Imo state and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Jude Agbaso drummed support for the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential elections.

According to the chieftain, Since the ruling APC failed to field its presidential candidates from the southeast region for equity and justice, hence he would give his votes to Obi, The Guardian reports.

Imo APC chieftain drums support for Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I will support APC as far as Imo State is concerned but for the presidency, I will support Peter Obi because if he can go out of his way and generated the fervor, the momentum and the favour of the people, he should be encouraged.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Agbaso gives reason

Agbaso, who's a former commissioner for works in the state, made this declaration while interacting with newsmen in Owerri, on Wednesday, June 29.

He maintained the action of his party, APC was against social justice, equity and unfair treatment to South Easterners.

He also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Electoral Act, saying “the developments would cause what he described as social revolution as well as guarantee a transparent, free, fair and credible election in 2023.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Akani Omiko said

"Let Us support OBI to raise Nigeria to a greater height! HE CAN with our support."

Zedkizzy said

"Jagaban is still rehearsing on how to win presidential election."

Victor Madueze wrote

"Just a quick reminder of your daily bread for 8years if Tinubu wins. Vote wisely."

Olaseile Segun said

"Everyone will be shocked when this obi wins on social media. You need to be obedient."

Daniel Nwaokocha said

"More are still coming out to support you.... In the history of Nigeria politics we have not seen it in this manner before. Obi 4 Presidency."

Tinubu or Peter Obi? Fayose speaks on who to support after dumping Atiku over support for southern presidency

Meanwhile, Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has stated he will not back the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The PDP chieftain had earlier implied this in a tweet on Wednesday, June 29, where he stated that it is the turn of the south to produce the president in 2023.

He had said it's "Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING", adding that Nigerians should await details.

Osun 2022: PDP in trouble as party chairman, Adeleke's ex-running mate, 10,000 other members defect to APC

No fewer than 10,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state on Monday, June 27.

It was reported that the defection took place at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, the state capital.

Legit.ng gathers that Hon Wale Ojo, factional state chairman of PDP, and Hon Albert Adeogun, running mate to the PDP candidate in the 2018 governorship election in Osun, were among those who dumped the PDP for the APC.

Source: Legit.ng