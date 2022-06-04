Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state has thrown jabs at aspirants contesting for the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket

The ex-governor also described vice president, Yemi Osinbajo as a nice man who would not be able to win the election for the APC

According to Shettima, a former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu is the only candidate who can match PDP's Atiku Abubakar shoulder to shoulder

The former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima has said that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the only candidate that can defeat the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on a programme on Television Continental (TVC), Shettima said Bola Tinubu has the pedigree and the brand name needed to beat Atiku in the 2023 presidential election.

Shettima described Osinbajo as a nice guy who would not be able to win the presidential election for the APC.

Shettima also warned that any attempt to field another candidate as the flagbearer of the ruling party at the presidential poll would be catastrophic for the APC.

He added that supporters of the former Lagos state governor all over the country had done their home and mobilization of Nigerians to key into the mandate of Tinubu.

Shettima said:

“It has been a tumultuous welcome and he is accepted across the country. You can see that in Ibadan, Oyo and Ogun States.

“Whether Asiwaju’s opponents like it or not, he played a pivotal role, not only in bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to limelight but was also instrumental to the success of APC in the 2015 elections."

“I don’t know why Asiwaju has become a subject of hatred. There is nothing he said that hasn’t been said before."

Osinbajo as a presidential aspirant

Speaking on a possible Yemi Osinbajo's candidacy, Shettima described the vice president as a nice man.

He added that being a nice person in the country cannot earn any politician in Nigeria the presidential seat even if the person secures the APC ticket.

His words:

“Osinbajo is a good man. He is a nice man. But nice men do not make good leaders. Because nice men tend to be nasty. Nice men should be selling popcorn, and ice cream."

