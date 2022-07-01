Tinubu has disclaimed reports of a meeting between him governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike in France

Recall that the APC presidential candidate had recently flown to France in what his handlers said was a continuation of high-level engagements with stakeholders

A chieftain of the party in Lagos state, Joe Igbokwe had recently claimed that a meeting took place between the duo

Spokesperson of the Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, has denied reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, in France, Channels TV reports.

Reports had emerged online about a supposed meeting between Tinubu and Wike. The report was fueled by a chieftain of the party in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe.

Tinubu has disclaimed reports of a meeting between him and Nyesom Wike.

Source: Twitter

However, in denying the report, Tinubu spokesperson said:

“We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State,” the statement said.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem.

“And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.

“We would like, once again, to advice journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.”

2023: Wike Truly met Tinubu in France? PDP BoT member finally reveals Rivers governor's true mission

Recall that Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), denied claims that Governor Nyesom Wike met with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in France.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, July 1, on the rumour, Waziri noted that the Rivers governor travelled directly to Istanbul, Turkey, and not to France, Daily Trust reports.

The PDP BoT member said the claim is propagated by Joe Igbokwem, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Legit.ng