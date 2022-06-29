More names are coming up as possible running mates of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential elections

The recent names that have been mentioned are those of Ahmad Lawan and Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello

Tinubu has, however, turned down attempts to choose either the Senate President or the Kogi governor as his running mate

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly turned down a proposal to pick either Senate President, Ahmad Lawan or Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello as his running mate.

A source in the party informed the Daily Independent newspaper about the latest development on Wednesday, June 29.

According to the report, a former minister from the southwest who was privy to the details said although Tinubu has no issues with picking a Muslim as his running mate, he flatly rejected both of them because they contested with him and they have their minds set on becoming president.

The former minister said:

“Both men (Lawan and Bello) have been making moves to be nominated as vice-presidential candidates but I can assure you that Asiwaju is not considering them at all.

“Even those of who are associates of Asiwaju Tinubu are against their choice as both of them are not strong personalities that can bring the needed votes in the north.”

The source further said Tinubu had met with President Buhari on the issue before jetting off to France.

It is not clear if the president made a case for either Lawan or Bello for the position.

Yoruba Nollywood actors declare support for Tinubu

In a related development, Punch newspaper reports that support for Tinubu was bolstered on Wednesday, June 28 as Yoruba Nollywood superstars openly endorsed the former Lagos state governor.

The thespians noted that their support for the APC national leader had become imperative following his support for the movie industry, practitioners, and the ex-governor’s influence across the country.

2023: APC support groups say Tinubu/Zulum joint ticket will boost party's chances

In a related development, some youth groups of the APC, have called on the leadership of the party and Tinubu to pick Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state as running mate.

The groups said the pair of Tinubu and Zulum would add value to the party’s electoral fortunes and boost its chances in the forthcoming presidential election.

After a press conference held in Bauchi, they resolve that Zulum should be picked to fill the vice presidential slot of the party.

2023: Timi Frank asks INEC to disqualify Tinubu ahead of polls

Meanwhile, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Timi Frank, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify Tinubu from the 2023 presidential race.

Frank also called on the ruling party to replace Tinubu if it hopes to be on the presidential ballot for 2023.

His demand followed the controversial educational qualification claims by the Lagos state ex-governor as contained in his presidential nomination forms recently published by INEC.

