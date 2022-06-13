A former presidential aspirant under the platform of the ruling APC, Rochas Okorocha has sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu

The Senator representing the Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his victory as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement on Monday, June 13, Okorocha, who was also a presidential aspirant under the party, wished Tinubu success ahead of the 2023 general election, The Punch reports.

On his Facebook page, Okorocha wrote:

“I want to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential primaries of our Party, the All Progressive Congress.

“I also want to wish him success as he heads to the polls ahead of the 2023 general election.

Okorocha sends a message to other aspirants

The former governor of Imo state, who had zero votes during the exercise, also commended other aspirants who participated in the APC presidential primary.

He affirmed:

"My commendations also goes to all who participated in the APC party primaries in a bid to get the Presidential ticket.”

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu scored 1,271 votes to defeat his closest contenders, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last Wednesday.

Amaechi obtained 316 votes while Osinbajo polled 235.

He contested against 13 other aspirants – Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Mr Ahmed Rufai, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Mr Jack Rich, Governor Ben Ayade, Governor David Umahi, Senator Ahmed Yarima, Dr Ahmed Lawan, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Governor Yahaya Bello and Mr Ogbonnaya Onu.

