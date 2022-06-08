Breaking: Unbeatable Tinubu Floors Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, Others, Wins APC Presidential Primary
Despite the last-minute odds against him, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 8, emerged as the winner of the All progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.
In a stiff contest, the Jagaban himself floored his challengers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others, Punch reports.
From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316.
Next to Amaechi is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who polled 235 votes.
The votes claimed by other top contenders are as follows:
Senate President Ahmad Lawan - 152 votes
Rochas Okorocha - 0 vote
Tein Jack-Rich - 0 vote
Tunde Bakare - 0 vote
Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba - 1 vote
Governor David Umahi - 38 votes
Ogbonnaya Onu - 1 vote
Governor Yahaya Bello - 47 votes
Governor Ben Ayade - 37 votes.
This, of course, means that Tinubu will have to slug it out with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and presidential candidates of other political parties in the 2023 general elections.
