A 2026 UTME candidate reacted after seeing her examination schedule, highlighting which day JAMB assigned to her

She mentioned her examination date and the amount she paid for the reprinting of her JAMB slip at a business centre

Many who came across her post shared their similar experiences, sharing details of their own UTME date and time

A Nigerian lady who registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) reprinted her slip.

She reacted after seeing her exam schedule and where the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) posted her.

UTME 2026 candidate mentions amount she paid for reprinting and shares venue. Photo: @everyvoicenews

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: JAMB candidate posts exam schedule

Identified as @everyvoicenews on TikTok, the lady reacted after seeing her UTME date, time, and venue.

She mentioned that she reprinted her JAMB slip and paid N1,000 for the service at a business centre in Agbor. Delta State.

According to her post, she was scheduled to write her examination on April 17th at 9:30am.

Her post was captioned:

“Breaking news…1k for reprinting for those asking, Other place na 2k. Hey Jambite meet your mate, I’m April 17th, 9:30.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail 2026 UTME candidate exam schedule

Many who came across her post shared their similar experiences, sharing details of their own UTME date and time.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Star said:

"I did my reprinting myself in chrome with my phone and then saved it as photo before taking it to the cafe to photo copy it for 3h and my exam centre is in my area,I even stroll down there yesterday to observe it."

Pascx said:

"so this wan write jamb sef and I was thinking she was a Graduate."

eliana bliss said:

"Me April 17th 2:30am,my reprinting na 200 naira but I tell my mama say na 10k and tell my papa 11k I collect 21k for the both of them and them nor know."

GOLD GLITTER said:

"Mine is 300, then my jamb na on 18th, 12pm."

justiye said:

"I have been following ur update and we turn out to get same date and time."

Desmond said:

"In my place is 300 naira for the reprinting."

Lord DC said:

"I think say you don right exam before."

Jessica Ifeobu 009 said:

"I hear say dem Change center for some people."

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞_𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫_ said:

"wetin I do with my phone , go print am out with 300 hundred naria."

A UTME candidate shares amount she paid for reprinting. Photo: JAMB

Source: Depositphotos

Legit.ng reported that the JAMB announced a revision to the timetable for the 2026 UTME, introducing an adjusted session structure just days before the exam begins nationwide.

The examination is scheduled to start this week across accredited Computer-Based Test centres.

UTME candidate cries out over exam schedule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who reprinted her JAMB slip has cried out online after seeing the scheduled location for her exam.

In a now-viral post shared on TikTok, she displayed details of the location and questioned netizens about the place.

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to share their various reactions.

Source: Legit.ng