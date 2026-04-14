A nurse shared what she received as her monthly salary during her very first job after her graduation and becoming a registered nurse

She shared how she felt about the salary at that time because she felt that people were actually earning lesser than she was

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian nurse mentioned how much she received as her salary after her graduation as a registered nurse.

She stated that the amount was the first salary she received as a nurse following her graduation.

Nigerian registered nurse mentions her first salary

Identified as @honeycrown005 on TikTok, the lady said she received N60,000 as her salary in her first job as a registered nurse.

Her words:

"I can't believe my first job as a RN was 60k as a new grad and I was very happy then because I was even collecting more that some people. Some were even receiving 40k-50k. So me I was doing big girl. Little did I know."

She added in the comments:

"Inside 60k, they will still remove tax o."

Watch her video below:

Reaction trails Nigerian nurse's first salary

ilolojeDns

if you collect 50k as first salary on a straight line here 😂😂person eyes see something sha thank God I'm no longer there again

RM Mer_Cee🌹💙

And they’ll tell you that u don’t need the money for now ,you need the experience

Mardiyyah💫

mine was 40k, they'll still deduct 1750 as tax and give me the remaining money, happy babe 🤣🤣🤣 this was 2019 God

Nugs___

I still the collect 60k help guyssss

Soft girl Minash🥰

Mine was 55k😂😂😂😂😂 God forbid bad thing never ever again

Dẹ́kẹ́miD

I started with 100k, five months after it's increased to 120k

kosilovelyn

my first was 80k in 2022. i stayed for 4 months and ran away abeg

Gina O

when I started with 28k,ewuuu chi m

Source: Legit.ng