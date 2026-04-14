Nigerian Registered Nurse Mentions First Salary She Received after Graduation, Sparks Mixed Reaction
- A nurse shared what she received as her monthly salary during her very first job after her graduation and becoming a registered nurse
- She shared how she felt about the salary at that time because she felt that people were actually earning lesser than she was
- Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens
A Nigerian nurse mentioned how much she received as her salary after her graduation as a registered nurse.
She stated that the amount was the first salary she received as a nurse following her graduation.
Nigerian registered nurse mentions her first salary
Identified as @honeycrown005 on TikTok, the lady said she received N60,000 as her salary in her first job as a registered nurse.
Her words:
"I can't believe my first job as a RN was 60k as a new grad and I was very happy then because I was even collecting more that some people. Some were even receiving 40k-50k. So me I was doing big girl. Little did I know."
She added in the comments:
"Inside 60k, they will still remove tax o."
Watch her video below:
Reaction trails Nigerian nurse's first salary
ilolojeDns
if you collect 50k as first salary on a straight line here 😂😂person eyes see something sha thank God I'm no longer there again
RM Mer_Cee🌹💙
And they’ll tell you that u don’t need the money for now ,you need the experience
Mardiyyah💫
mine was 40k, they'll still deduct 1750 as tax and give me the remaining money, happy babe 🤣🤣🤣 this was 2019 God
Nugs___
I still the collect 60k help guyssss
Soft girl Minash🥰
Mine was 55k😂😂😂😂😂 God forbid bad thing never ever again
Dẹ́kẹ́miD
I started with 100k, five months after it's increased to 120k
kosilovelyn
my first was 80k in 2022. i stayed for 4 months and ran away abeg
Gina O
when I started with 28k,ewuuu chi m
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng