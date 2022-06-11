Ex-army chief, Tukur Yusufu Buratai has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who emerged as the flagbearer of the ruling APC on Wednesday, June 8

Kaduna - Nigeria's former chief of army staff, and immediate past ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Yusufu Buratai has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his emergence as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Recall that over 2,000 delegates had voted at the APC special convention, held on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8 at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other aspirants.

The former army boss, Tukur Buratai urged Tinubu join forces with Amaechi in other for the APC to retain power. Photo: Tukur Buratai, Rotimi Amaechi

Congratulating the APC stalwart, Buratai made this known during a symposium at the Arewa House, Kaduna state on Saturday, June 11.

The former army was a guest speaker at the symposium titled, "Politics and Insecurity in Nigeria: The Way Forward".

At the event, he reflected on his first experience in politics after several decades of serving as a military officer and a military superior.

Buratai calls for Tinubu, Amaechi synergy

He said:

" I just had the first experience in politics... I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for winning the presidential primaries of the APC and my principal, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for coming second. I will enjoin them to join hands together and move the country forward,"

He also went further to thanks supporters and delegates for their relentless efforts in ensuring that the convention was a success despite the numerous speculations leading up to the convention.

Amaechi congratulates Tinubu over landslide victory

Meanwhile, Rotimi Amaechi has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who emerged as the flagbearer of the ruling APC on Wednesday, June 8.

President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-minister in a statement urged all aspirants to work together for the victory of Tinubu in the forthcoming general election.

However, at the presidential primary concluded in Abuja Wednesday, Tinubu, who polled 1,271 votes, defeated his closest opponent Amaechi, who scored 316 votes.

