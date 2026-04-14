Atletico Madrid edged Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, April 14

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman scored in the first half of the quarterfinal second leg to reduce the deficit to 2-1

Fans have since reacted to the performance of the Super Eagles winger following his move to Los Rojiblancos in the summer

Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 14.

Los Rojiblancos suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Catalans in a thrilling second-leg encounter at the Metropolitano Stadium but did enough to progress.

Ademola Lookman's strike sends Atletico Madrid to the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Photo by: Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona took the lead early on through Lamine Yamal, who capitalised on a Clement Lenglet error and finished neatly past goalkeeper Juan Musso after being set up by Ferran Torres.

In the 24th minute, Torres doubled the lead, racing onto a pass from Dani Olmo before firing into the top corner.

Seven minutes later, Nigerian international Ademola Lookman pulled one back, converting Marcos Llorente’s low cross to keep Atletico ahead on aggregate, per UEFA.

Barcelona’s hopes of extending their lead were dented late on when Eric García was sent off for a foul on Alexander Sørloth.

Atletico Madrid have now reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in nine years and will face the winner between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon, per Reuters.

Fans hail Ademola Lookman

Nigerian fans have taken to social media to hail Ademola Lookman’s performance as Atletico Madrid qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season.

@Blessingfash said:

"Ademola Lookman has shown the quality he is made of. Reaching 6 goals for Atlético Madrid is phenomenal in less than 4 months.

"Hope he will be continuing his impressive impact and form with the team."

@thereal_iKAH wrote:

"That was a silly start by atletico, the first 30mins was unacceptable.. thanks to the combination that split FCB open and Ademola goal."

Ademola Lookman dribbles past Jules Kounde during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Photo by: Thomas COEX / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@divineZPG added:

"You literally did the hard part just to gift Atleti 50 yards of green grass because of 'philosophy.' Cholo Simeone isn't even outplaying you anymore; you're just outplaying yourselves. From 'New Kings' back to the mud in exactly 6 minutes. 🤫📉 "

@__iExquisite said:

"Lookman dey scatter everywhere! From Atalanta hero to Atletico beast. Proud of you bro 💯."

@DcreativeM wrote:

"Niger blood dey my guy body 💯💯💯♥️💯♥️♥️

"God no go shame you, as you no shame me dis night😭. I told em Baca fans (esp) that overrated boy Yamal that Na today, dey will go back to their village😂🫡🫡."

@chrisgreatc added:

"Lookman is a great player, and I’m happy he is at Atletico Madrid, showing the world that he is a great player who takes away Barcelona's happiness and sends them back home."

Cat predicts winner between Atletico and Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos, a feline oracle which has a reputation for predicting football matches, has picked which team will reach the semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

The cat backs Barcelona to proceed to the semi-final despite Atletico Madrid’s two-goal advantage, which means Barcelona wins by at least three goals.

Source: Legit.ng