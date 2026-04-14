The African Centre for Leadership is abolishing the harmful 'Money Woman' practice in Cross River State

Dr. Igbuzor raised over six million Naira to support 57 women escaping oppression from the tradition

Traditional leaders agreed to banish 'Money Woman' customs and return bride prices to empower affected women

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development has championed the abolition of an old-age harmful culture tagged "Money Woman" in Becheve communities of Obanluku Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The centre explained that practice involves the use of young girls—often at extremely vulnerable ages—as a means of settling debts owed by their families.

Cross River community abolishes 'Money Woman' tradition for good. Photo credit: The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development

Source: UGC

The founding Executive Director of the Centre, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, also raised six millions and two hundred thousand Naira to set free the first set of 57 women from oppression.

He described the development as a major breakthrough in ending the long-standing oppression of survivors of the “Money Woman” tradition.

Igbuzor stated this during the ongoing national summit on Male Feminism and Gender-Based Violence prevention in Nigeria, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Abuja.

The conference had in attendance: Survivors of "Money Woman" practice, traditional rulers of the communities, development partners, Gender-Based activists, and more.

According to Dr Igbuzor, the girls are given out in marriage not by choice, but as instruments of financial obligation.

He added that the practice denied the girls their rights to education, personal development, and autonomy.

He said the 'Money Woman' practice reinforces cycles of poverty, inequality, and gender-based violence. While often defended under the guise of tradition, it is a clear violation of fundamental human rights and dignity.

"On August 20, 2020, through the UN Women-funded Spotlight Initiative, we worked with the Paramount Ruler of Obanliku LGA, the Becheve Traditional Council of Chiefs, and local government authorities to abolish this harmful practice."

He also stated that abolition has led to the enactment of a local by-law prohibiting the practice across affected communities.

Speaking earlier, the Paramount Ruler, HRH Amos Uyumulam, said it was agreed and reaffirmed that the "money woman" tradition and culture is totally abolished and banished from the community.

The traditional ruler read the communique from the meetings held in the community.

"It was also agreed that the bride price be returned to the man, that is, the husband of the girl, to set the woman/girl free from the "money woman" marriage agreements.

"The said agreed bride price to be returned was pegged at one hundred thousand naira (N100, 000) only, irrespective of whatever items were involved.

"It was also agreed that they said N100, 000 can be used to empower the woman who is old and cannot leave the marriage again, but to stay with her children."

Money woman culture abolished: Cross River communities take a stand against child marriages. Photo credit: African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development

Source: UGC

Why the government should ensure gender justice

Recall that the Nigerian government urged to ensure social protection and equal access for women in politics and the economy.

Experts call for a Women’s Policy Framework to tackle financial exclusion and empower women in Nigeria.

Participants at the conference stress that gender justice is essential for national development and requires men's involvement.

Center takes action to end gender-based violence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development launched the Male Feminists Network (MFN) to mobilise men in the fight against gender-based violence.

Igbuzor said the MFN will train 1,000 male leaders and build a network of 10,000 certified male feminists to champion equality.

Women leaders, including Dr. Margaret Fagboyo, hailed the initiative as a transformative step toward building an inclusive society.

Source: Legit.ng