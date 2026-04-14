Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, has met with the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, behind closed doors for about 30 minutes, amid the growing political tension in Oyo State.

Earlier, the former governor claimed that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state was planning to dethrone the traditional ruler and raised the controversy on the alleged plot to sack the governor by the State House of Assembly, which that allegation that the traditional institution was involved.

Ayodele Fayose meets the Olubadan of Ibadan Photo Credit: @GovAyoFayose

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that the former governor told journalists that he was in the state to identify with the traditional institution and that the truth would soon be unveiled.

His statement reads in part:

“I am in Ibadan to identify with the traditional institution. The truth about the whole saga will soon be revealed.”

On Monday, April 13, Makinde reacted to the allegation that the monarch was plotting to impeach the governor, a move that could be used to serve a query to the traditional ruler and subsequently dethrone him.

However, his comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Shola Demo said governing Oyo state is a major task:

"What better test of political intelligence than governing a state with arguably the most influential traditional ruler, one who still has active political interests?"

Seun Laurel criticised the governor:

"Seyi Makinde and the Alaafin thing have been going on for months, and he didn’t plan to impeach the Alaafin, but it’s the Olubadan whom he respects that he wants to impeach. Aje ke lana omo ku leni, tani o mo pe Aje to ke lana lopa omo to ku leni"

Segun Ajayi accused the former governor of having a bigger plan:

"When you want to carry out a clandestine operation, and Fayose is part of your team, your plan is just two clicks on the keypad away from giving you up. It's now obvious that what he posted three days ago was a distraction from the bigger game they are playing clandestinely."

PragmaticDB said the governor's camp had accused the monarch of being partisan:

"He has already released a statement indicting the Olubadan as being partisan. They even said indirectly that Olubadan is not Omoluwabi and does not give "Ọmọ Ọkọ's" (genuine and not the other way round) advice. Looks like Makinde has lost his mind."

Tella wrote:

"Is it true your lord and saviour Wike is pushing you to 'run' against Tinubu in 2027? You and your oga should stop that nonsense. We know you are all working for Tinubu, so stop creating a nuisance for Nigerians. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

You can read more comments on the controversies on X here:

Source: Legit.ng