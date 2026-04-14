A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok mourning the demise of her friend who was an orphan

In a heartfelt video, she recounted their fond moments together and described her friend as a giver who was never envious of her friends

Social media users who came across the emotional post did not hesitate to console her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady turned to TikTok to express her grief after losing a close friend who had grown up without parents.

She put together a video with clips of their time together and spoke about the kind of person her late friend was.

Lady shares memories of late friend, pays touching tribute. Photo credit: @Stelz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady mourns demise of female friend

She described her late friend as someone who was truly generous and free from jealousy towards others.

The creator of the video @Stelz on TikTok shared older clips showing her friend during her lifetime while speaking about the loss.

She explained that she found it hard to accept that her friend was no longer alive and said the absence was felt daily.

The grieving lady noted that anyone familiar with her would be able to speak about her character, which included a complete lack of envy.

According to her, her late friend allowed others to use her properties freely and someone could choose items from her wardrobe without seeking permission first.

She was portrayed as someone who gave readily to those around her.

Also, her friends never marked a birthday without receiving a present from her.

One example given was a gift that had been sent from Jos to Benin for a birthday celebration.

She was seen as someone people warmed to easily and who brought energy to gatherings.

Her presence was said to be noticeable wherever she went and she was often the first to apologise after any disagreement.

Among a group of people, she was the one who stood out due to her nature and appearance.

She paid close attention to the feelings of others and often placed their needs before her own.

The grieving friend ended by echoing what she imagined her late friend would say, asking her to visit Abuja so she could treat her well.

Grieving lady pens emotional post mourning her late friend. Photo credit: @Stelz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Oh my friendship you didn’t deserve to die at all. I still cannot believe you’re gone. Words fail me my friend, I miss you everyday. She was the best among all’ an orphan. Anyone who knows her can tell her story, she was never envious of anyone, she would let you use her stuffs without asking for permission’ you can literally enter her wardrobe and wear anything you like, she was a giver’ there’s never a time any of her friends would celebrate their birthdays without her buying them gifts, she once sent birthday present to Benin for me from Jos.

"She was lovable’ she was the life of the party’ her presence speaks of her anywhere she goes, she would be the first to always apologize whenever you have a fight with her. She didn’t deserve to die at’ she’s the definition of true good to be true’ if there’s 10 girls standing she would be the first one you will notice that’s how special and beautiful she is.

"She cared deeply about everyone and she’s the type to always put someone’s feeling before hers but why do good people tend to die early??? I guess she’s resting with the lord. Ella come to abj let me spoil you silly in zarahs (late friend) voice."

Reactions as lady mourns late friend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@DND_Melly said:

"When she dey alive she once told me I'm nah her type but see me now. See Zarah my classmate ss1 to ss2."

@That girl Terry said:

"She is my age mate and month mate just date different, mine is October 7, keeping resting dear."

@Winona Ackville said:

"When you are good hearted always remember the world is opposite of who are, keep your circle very small or simply stay to yourself, half of the population you see ain’t even human including some of your blood relatives not to talk of a friend who was always a stranger."

@happie Chaula added:

"I hate this challenge may we never loose our beloved ones this 2026."

See the post below:

Lady mourns school friend who died in 2014

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady came under fire after posting a screenshot of her Facebook chat with her secondary school friend who passed away in 2024.

The lady, who acted as a bridesmaid for her deceased friend when she wedded in 2021, recounted their friendship journey.

Source: Legit.ng