Former PDP presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has become the latest political bigwig in Nigeria to join the coalition party, ADC

The prominent PDP chieftain's defection to the ADC was announced in a statement by his media office on Sunday, April 12

Hayatu-Deen's defection came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC, where two factions are laying claim to the opposition party's leadership

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a former presidential aspirant, has become the latest bigwig to join the coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2027 general elections. Hayatu-Deen maintained that he joined the ADC over “worsening insecurity, rising cost of living, a shrinking democratic space”.

This was disclosed in a statement by his media office on Sunday, April 12, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections stressed that his move was driven by the consistent national challenge and the quest for a credible alternative that can deliver security, economic stability, and create jobs.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen joins the ADC Photo Credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, Hayatu-Deen warned that Nigeria's democratic institutions are under siege and that the space for genuine opposition is becoming narrow. He stressed that “Nigerians deserve real choices. Pledging to deploy his decades of experience to campaign actively with the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections."

His decision to join the ADC came amid the leadership crisis rocking the opposition party, where two factions are claiming the leadership of the party, leading to the de-recognition of both factions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reactions as Hayatu-Deen resigns from PDP

While the bigwigs are criticising the move by INEC, some Nigerians have started reacting to the defection of Hayatu-Deen from the PDP to the ADC. Below are some of their reactions:

Abdulazeez Lukman Opeyemi criticised the ADC supporters:

"If any formal aspirant joins the ADC, it is a plus, but if any governor joins the APC, he only has one vote. Is this not a sound paradoxical or ironic? All these social media politicians."

AS Frank expressed the confidence that President Bola Tinubu and the APC will win the 2027 elections:

"They will not cry one-party state again. Jokers, come May 2027, Tinubu would be sworn in for a second term."

Nigerians react as former PDP aspirant defects to the ADC Photo Credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Alhaji Ayansola Kazeem Oyewale projected the fall of the ADC:

"After the primary election, I know this party will scatter because I am 100% sure ADC can not pick Obi for their candidate."

Sarafadeen Oyeniyi Lawal mocked the ADC:

"Don't forget the poster said that EX PDP presidential Aspirant, Don't forget when he was in the PDP, they lost the election. I rest my case. Till then."

Abdulganiyu Jimoh posited that Hayatu-Deen was only looking for a platform to be relevant:

"That's Nigerian politicians for you, they're always looking for where they'll continue to be relevant."

You can read more Nigerians' comments on the development on Facebook here:

Bala Mohammed hints at joining ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed said he might be joining ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed the plan while hosting the leadership of the ADC at the presidential lounge in Bauchi on Tuesday, March 31.

According to the governor, the ADC can sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng