Romuald Wadagni had won the presidential election in Benin with over 94 per cent of the vote, with authorities describing the outcome as irreversible

Sole challenger Paul Hounkpè had conceded defeat early and called for unity, while the main opposition failed to field a candidate due to electoral requirements

Outgoing President Patrice Talon had backed Wadagni, who is expected to face security and economic challenges amid regional instability

Romuald Wadagni has been declared winner of the presidential election in Benin, securing a commanding lead based on provisional results released by the electoral authorities.

According to figures announced after about 90 per cent of ballots were counted, Wadagni polled more than 94 per cent of the vote, a margin the commission described as sufficient to make the outcome “irreversible”.

Romuald Wadagni wins the presidential election with more than 94 per cent of the vote. Photo credit: @WadagniRomuald

Source: Twitter

Sole challenger concedes defeat

Wadagni, 49, entered the race as the clear frontrunner after the main opposition party, the Democrats, failed to field a candidate.

This left Paul Hounkpè as the only challenger, who conceded defeat even before the final count was completed, BBC reported.

Hounkpè congratulated the president-elect, stating that the early results had already pointed to a decisive outcome.

“Democracy requires mutual respect and the ability to rise above partisan divides,” he said.

Electoral rules limited opposition participation

The absence of a strong opposition contender was linked to Benin’s electoral requirements, which mandate that presidential hopefuls obtain endorsements from sitting lawmakers before appearing on the ballot.

The Democrats’ candidate was unable to meet this threshold, effectively narrowing the contest.

Voter turnout for the election was put at 58.75 per cent nationwide.

Talon backs successor amid term limits

Wadagni had been widely seen as the preferred successor to outgoing President Patrice Talon, who could not seek re-election after completing the constitutionally allowed two terms, Al Jazeera reported.

His endorsement was viewed as a significant boost to Wadagni’s campaign.

Security and economic challenges ahead

The president-elect is expected to confront growing security concerns and persistent poverty, particularly in northern parts of the country.

Benin has in recent times faced attacks linked to extremist groups operating in the wider Sahel region, contributing to rising instability.

Romuald Wadagni secures landslide victory in presidential election with over 94 per cent of the vote. Photo credit: @WadagniRomuald

Source: Twitter

Despite these challenges, Benin remains one of the more stable democracies in West Africa, a region that has experienced a wave of military coups in recent years.

Observers say Wadagni’s administration will be closely watched as it navigates both security threats and economic pressures in the coming years.

Cameroon president eyes re-election after 40 years in power

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state, marked his 92nd birthday amid speculation over whether he will seek an eighth term in office during the October elections.

Biya, who first assumed power in 1982, has not yet disclosed his intentions, leaving the nation in suspense as political tensions rise. Despite his age and growing health concerns, Biya has shown no signs of stepping down.

During his end-of-year address, he spoke of his “determination to serve” and expressed gratitude for the “massive support” he continues to receive.

Source: Legit.ng