Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu winning the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress has come with a lot of political permutations

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the former Lagos state governor to announce who his running mate will be

Pastor John Desmond has urged the APC national leader to settle for a northern Christian ahead of the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - The leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Tinubu is expected to name his running mate anytime soon. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

His words:

“Nigerians are highly religious and political-minded people. We all respect ourselves and our religions, right from independence.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket issue is dead on arrival and those speculate are out to cast aspersion on the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Asiwaju having been a bridge-builder knows the implication of Muslim-Muslim ticket. People blackmailing the APC are enemies of Nigeria and their political calculation wouldn’t work.”

He thanked northern governors for insisting on power shift to the south, stating the move has almost guaranteed victory for APC in next year's presidential polls.

Desmond urged Tinubu to choose a northern Christian to put his political detractors to shame.

