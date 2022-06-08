Eagle Square - After series of political intrigues and speculations, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally elected Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of Lagos state was declared the winner and presented with the party’s flag on Wednesday, June 8, at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Senator Rochas Okorocha among four APC presidential aspirants who had no vote at the primary. Photo credit: Senator Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

He polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, Rotimi Amaechi, former transportation minister, who got 316 votes.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo finished a distant third with 235 votes, followed by Ahmad Lawan, president of the senate, who got 152 votes; while Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, had 47 votes.

However, there are four aspirants in the primary who had no votes. At the primary, 23 aspirants were supposed to contest but seven stepped down/withdrew from the race, leaving only 14 in the race.

Presidential aspirants who had no vote

Rochas Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state and senator representing Imo West, was present at the venue of the primary and passionately appealed to the delegates to vote for him.

However, none of the delegates voted for the Imo senator who is currently in a legal battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N2.9 billion fraud.

Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, also spoke with passion at Eagle Square and appealed to the delegates to vote for him.

While the like of Governor Kayode Fayemi and former minister Godswill Akpabio stepped down for Tinubu, Pastor Bakare said he would not step down for anyone.

In the end, he had no vote at the primary.

Ikeobasi Mokelu

Ikeobasi Mokelu, just like other aspirants, were given two minutes to address the delegates. However, he spent the substantial part of the time speaking about President Muhammadu Buhari and how long he has known him.

In the end, the former minister of information got no vote.

Tein Jack-Rich

Tein Jack-rich spoke about his upbringing and how he rose from "the trenches" to become an oil magnate.

However, the emotional story told by the aspirant and his highlighted plans for Nigeria did not get him any vote from the delegates.

APC presidential primary: Amaechi congratulates Tinubu over landslide victory

Meanwhile, the Amaechi presidential media committee has congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded presidential primaries of the APC and his subsequent emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the party.

In a statement signed by the committee’s chairman, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, Amaechi called on all the aspirants to come together to work for the victory of Tinubu and APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng