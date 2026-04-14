The African Democratic Congress alleged that Federal Capital Development Authority and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike mounted pressure on Rainbow Event Centre to cancel its convention booking

The party claimed the venue owner was threatened with licence revocation but insisted it had a binding agreement and would proceed with the event

ADC warned of democratic suppression, vowed not to yield to “creeping tyranny,” and noted lack of response from authorities while earlier venue options failed

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised concerns over what it described as attempts to frustrate its forthcoming national convention.

The party alleged that the owner of its chosen venue is being pressured to withdraw access.

ADC Raises Fresh Alarm, Mentions Personality Allegedly Sabotaging Its National Convention Venue

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In a statement released on the eve of the event, the party claimed that the management of Rainbow Event Centre notified it of mounting pressure from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to cancel the booking.

Threats to revoke licence alleged

According to the party, the venue owner allegedly faces threats of having his operational licence withdrawn if he allows the convention to go ahead as planned.

“After paying all the required fees and putting finishing touches to preparations for our convention tomorrow, the owner of Rainbow Event Centre has just informed us that he is under pressure from the FCDA and the FCT Minister,” the ADC stated.

ADC insists convention will hold

Despite the development, the ADC maintained that it has a valid contractual agreement with the venue and will proceed with the convention as scheduled.

ADC Raises Fresh Alarm, Mentions Personality Allegedly Sabotaging Its National Convention Venue

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“But we have already signed a contract with him. We will hold our convention tomorrow as planned at the Rainbow Event Centre,” the statement added.

Concerns over democratic space

The party described the situation as an attempt to suppress political activities, warning of what it termed a growing threat to democratic expression.

“We will not bow to this creeping tyranny. And definitely not to this petty tyrant,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its stance, the ADC declared, “ADC is rising, Nigeria is rising.”

No official response yet

As at the time of filing this report, neither the FCDA nor the office of the FCT Minister had responded to the allegations.

The development comes after the party reportedly failed in earlier attempts to secure alternative venues, including the Moshood Abiola Stadium and Eagle Square, for its convention.

Source: Legit.ng