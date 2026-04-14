Former Senator Dino Melaye has assured the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention will proceed despite the venue's failed air conditioning systems

It was gathered that delegates at the ADC national convention face discomfort amid the heat at the Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja

Melaye vowed that the ADC national convention will hold despite the challenges, expressing determination despite logistical challenges

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention will hold despite the challenges after the Air conditioning systems have failed at the venue.

The AC condition left many ADC delegates grappling with heat and discomfort.

Heat intensifies inside the ADC convention venue in Abuja. Photo credit: TheCable

Source: Facebook

The convention is currently being held at the Rainbow Event Centre in Garki, Abuja.

Melaye said the ADC will use the venue by force after paying the management for it.

As reported by TheCable, he stated this while speaking at the convention venue on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

“We are using this place by force. After paying for this place and signing contractual agreements, they refused to let us use it. We don’t know where to turn on the central air conditioners.

“But we are working on getting the ACs on. Even if it is in a motor park, the convention will hold today. They don’t want it to hold, but by the grace of God, the convention will hold today.”

The ADC chieftain disclosed that standing fans are being brought into the convention venue.

Nigerians react as AC fails to work at ADC convention

Comr Paul Victor Ovey

"As INEC's presence doesn't matter today, it also seems like it will not matter to ADC come 2027 oooo."

Jerry Ghana Abalagba

"Welder, heat or not, it will surprise everyone of you that things will fall apart."

Michael Chinomso

"Hmmmm, Reuben Abati predicted this thing today oo."

Kelechi Okorie

"I dey carry my five fans to the venue, Nigeria must succeed."

Gregory Emeka

"Had the GEJ govt done this to the APC, I bet you they would have scattered."

El-Rufai speaks on ADC national convention

Recall that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai appeared before the Kaduna State High Court as trial proceedings continued over fraud and abuse of office allegations.

El-Rufai was heard discussing the upcoming ADC national convention, signalling continued political involvement amid his trial.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) pursued multiple charges against him as his bail hearing was fixed for April 14, 2026.

Supreme Court takes action on ADC crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the appeal filed by the David Mark-led faction of the ADC against Nafiu Bala's group of the opposition party.

In the appeal filed by the former Senate president, the factional ADC leader is asking the Supreme Court to grant an order to stay execution of the Court of Appeal's ruling on March 12, 2026.

Mark is also asking the Supreme Court for two more injunctions amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC, particularly after INEC's action on the party.

Source: Legit.ng