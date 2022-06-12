Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has congratulated the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu

Olawepo-Hashim in a statement on Sunday, June 12, said Tinubu should reach out more so as to be successful in the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu, a former Senator and former governor of Lagos beat 13 other aspirants to emerge as the flag bearer of the party at a special convention in Abuja

Abuja - The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should reach out more so as to be successful in the forthcoming presidential election.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential aspirant of the ruling party made the remark in a statement on Sunday, June 12, in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng, after the primary election of the ruling party.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has told Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reach out more so as to be successful in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Segun Abifarin

Olawepo-Hashim congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the exercise and wished him victory at the general election.

The APC chieftain explained that the primary election which was competitive more than the final results indicated, also highlighted our fault lines which the final tally may disguise.

He, therefore, urged the winner to walk the talk of his victory speech at the convention that he holds no bitterness against those who did not support him in the primaries.

He said:

"These consultations must be deepened and the policy frame work and engagement of the APC standard bearer must be broad having the capacity to cut through all the divides in the country.

''Certainly the coalition that will produce victory at the general election is different from the one that gave victory at the primaries."

"In the last forty eight hours, the APC presidential candidate has visited President Buhari, the party chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and fellow contestants like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state among others."

Olawepo-Hashim also congratulated all those who participated in the exercise especially Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

