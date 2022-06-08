Members of VP Yemi Osinbajo's campaign team have accepted their fate and that of the APC chieftain

One of the team members, Richard Akinnola, has even congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his perceived victory

Calling Tinubu the presumed winner of the APC presidential primary, Akinnola encouraged his colleagues to understand that God knows why things turned out this way

Eagle Square, Abuja - Richard Akinnola, the spokesman of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his perceived victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Akinnola in a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 8, congratulated Tinubu and described him as the presumed winner of the election.

Osinbajo's fate seems sealed (Photo: Professor Yemi Osinbajo)

The statement seen by Vanguard read:

“In any contest, there must be a winner. However, I’m very proud of my choice of support in the person of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“I have no iota of regret over my support for him. It was a privilege to play a pivotal role for him during the process. I would gladly do it over and over again. It’s a matter of conviction.

“And for all our supporters and other volunteers who worked assiduously, day and night on the PYO project, God bless you all. I’m so proud of all of you.

“As l often say, God rules in the affairs of men and He has a purpose for what just happened.

Understandably, many of you are dispirited and downcast but do not let your heart be troubled. There must be a reason God allowed this. It may not be manifest to us now but later as He is all-knowing.

“I’m unfazed, unbowed and proud of PYO. Our supporters, abeg, make una shake it off. No be say person die, Life goes on. No yawa."

See the post below:

Osinbajo foresees his fate, leaves Eagle Square amid ballot sorting

Osinbajo on Wednesday, June 8, departed Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of the presidential primary of the APC foreseeing his ambition to become President Muhammadu Buhari's successor will not see the light of day.

Although the Nigerian vice president was rated among Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's top opponents in the primary, unfolding events at the election were indicating that his presidential ambition for 2023 will go nowhere.

Osinbajo's departure from the venue was coming at a time when the votes cast by APC delegates are yet to be counted.

