Michael Kayode’s agent has publicly backed the Brentford defender to wait for a senior Italy call-up

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set for talks with the 21-year-old in London over a possible allegiance switch

Italy’s rebuild and World Cup struggles could open the door for Kayode’s long-awaited senior breakthrough

Nigeria’s push to strengthen the Super Eagles with more foreign-born players may have hit an early obstacle after the agent of Brentford defender Michael Kayode openly backed the player to remain patient for Italy.

Kayode has quietly developed into one of the Premier League’s most impressive young right-backs this season, and his trademark long throws have made him a standout performer for Brentford.

Michael Kayode's agent has expressed confidence that the youngster will soon earn a call-up to the Italian national team. Photo by Mark Leech

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old’s rise has naturally reignited conversations around his international future.

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, Kayode remains eligible for the Super Eagles, despite representing Italy at the youth level, as seen on Transfermarkt.

That has placed the Premier League defender firmly on the radar of Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle, who is reportedly planning a crucial meeting with the player in London next month.

However, just as Nigeria looked set to make progress, Kayode’s camp appears to have sent a clear message.

Agent backs Italy path for Kayode

Claudio Vigorelli, Kayode’s representative, believes the defender’s future still lies with the Azzurri.

Michael Kayode is still eligible to represent Nigeria despite featuring for Italy's Under-21s. Photo by Luca Bizzarri

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Italian media outlet Tuttomercatoweb, the FIFA-licensed agent made it clear there is no pressure for an immediate decision, pointing instead to the player’s age and continued growth in England.

“There’s no rush. Michael was born in 2004 and will have the opportunity to secure a call-up to the senior national team in the short to medium term.”

That confidence reflects the growing feeling in Italy that Kayode is edging closer to a senior Italy call-up as his Premier League form has been difficult to ignore, especially in a national setup that is entering a rebuilding phase.

Italy’s recent struggles, including failure to qualify for three consecutive World Cups, have increased the urgency to refresh the squad with younger players.

Kayode’s modern full-back qualities and experience in one of Europe’s toughest leagues make him a natural candidate.

Nigeria still plotting late move for Kayode

Despite Kayode agent’s stance, Nigeria are not expected to back away.

Eric Chelle’s reported meeting with Kayode could prove pivotal, especially as the Super Eagles continue to actively recruit dual-national talents.

The recent success in convincing players like Arthur Okonkwo and Emmanuel Fernandez has boosted confidence inside the Nigeria Football Federation that another high-profile switch remains possible.

For Nigeria, the appeal is obvious. Kayode would add balance and competition to a position that has been occupied by Ola Aina and Bright Osayi-Samuel in recent years.

The question now is whether the personal connection to Nigeria, alongside the promise of immediate senior football, can outweigh Italy’s long-term project.

NFF fast-track talks with Kayode’s camp

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has begun plans to hold talks with Kayode over a potential international switch.

Gennaro Gattuso overlooked the former Italy U21 player for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad following their defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, prompting the NFF to act fast.

Source: Legit.ng