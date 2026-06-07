NBA champion Jordan Nwora kicks off elite basketball camp in Lagos

120 young players receive intensive training and mentorship opportunities

FIBA Africa Zone 3 president Sam Ahmedu hails camp as talent pipeline for Africa

Lagos has become the centre of attention in Nigerian basketball development as NBA champion Jordan Nwora officially launched a youth basketball camp aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of stars.

The three-day programme got underway on Friday at the Ilupeju Basketball Court, bringing together 120 young players made up of 60 boys and 60 girls from different parts of Nigeria. The participants will undergo intensive training sessions, mentorship programmes, and talent development drills under the supervision of experienced coaches and basketball stakeholders.

Players in action at the Jordan Nwora Basketball Camp in Lagos. Photo by Jordan Nwora Foundation

Source: UGC

Organisers described the camp as a major step in strengthening grassroots basketball in Nigeria, with expectations high that the initiative will help identify and nurture the country’s next generation of elite players.

Originally scheduled to begin on June 14, the camp was brought forward due to logistical adjustments, according to The Sun. However, organisers insisted the change would not affect the quality or structure of the programme.

Alex Nwora at the event, a key organiser of the project, expressed confidence that preparations were fully completed to ensure a smooth and impactful event.

“We have done all the necessary preparations. The objective is to give these young players a platform to learn, compete and develop in a conducive environment,” he said.

He added that the programme was carefully designed to improve players’ technical skills, basketball intelligence, and overall understanding of the game.

Players sitting inside the court at the Jordan Nwora Basketball Camp in Lagos. Photo by Maxwell Kumoye

Source: UGC

Ahmedu hails camp as talent pipeline

In a chat with Legit.ng , President of FIBA Africa Zone 3 and retired Colonel Sam Ahmedu described the Jordan Nwora Basketball Camp as a transformative initiative capable of shaping Africa’s next generation of basketball stars.

Ahmedu noted that the camp is not only about improving skills but also about opening doors to education and global opportunities for young athletes.

“Our mission is simple: teach the fundamentals, identify talent, and provide opportunities. We have seen gifted youngsters emerge from different countries, and we are determined to help them develop into complete players capable of competing at higher levels,” Ahmedu said.

He reflected on his personal experience growing up in basketball, stressing that structured development programmes were limited in his time, which affected many talented athletes.

“When I was growing up, these opportunities simply did not exist. Many talented players never got the exposure they deserved. Today's camps provide young athletes with access to quality coaching, mentorship, and visibility, which are critical ingredients for success in modern basketball,” he explained.

Ahmedu praised the strong turnout on the opening day, describing it as a positive sign of growing interest in basketball among Nigerian youths.

“The response has been fantastic. Seeing so many young people eager to learn and improve is encouraging. Programmes like this help keep them focused, disciplined, and committed to positive goals while pursuing their sporting dreams,” he said.

He further revealed that standout performers at the camp could earn scholarship opportunities and placements in advanced development programmes both locally and internationally.

“For exceptional talents, opportunities will come. Some will earn scholarships in Nigeria, while others may secure placements abroad. What is important is building a strong foundation because once that foundation is in place, there is virtually no limit to what they can achieve,” he added.

Growing platform for future stars

The Jordan Nwora Basketball Camp has steadily grown into one of West Africa’s notable grassroots basketball development platforms, having previously held editions in Liberia and Ghana before expanding to Nigeria.

Nwora, who scored 36 points during the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Lagos against Mali to be the highest scoring player for Nigeria in history, brings significant experience to the initiative, both as a player and mentor.

He currently features for Crvena zvezda in the Basketball League of Serbia, the ABA League, and the EuroLeague.

Jordan Nwora of the Toronto Raptors floats to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers. Photo by Alika Jenner

Source: Getty Images

According to Brila, the 27-year-old's career includes a championship win with the Milwaukee Bucks in his rookie season in 2021, after which he went on to feature for the Indiana Pacers in 2023 and the Toronto Raptors in 2024.

He also had stints with Anadolu Efes and development assignments in the NBA system, building a career that has taken him across multiple top leagues.

With experienced coaches, former players, and basketball administrators in attendance, the Lagos edition is expected to further strengthen the pipeline of young talent emerging from the country.

Participants will undergo intensive drills, tactical training, and mentorship sessions over the three-day programme, with many hoping to attract attention that could open doors to scholarships or professional opportunities abroad.

As the camp continues, expectations remain high that Nigeria’s next generation of basketball talents may be discovered within the Ilupeju courts.

Nigeria’s basketball ban maladministration

Legit.ng previously reported that late President Muhammadu Buhari approved Nigeria’s withdrawal from all international basketball competitions for a two-year period following a recommendation from the defunct Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development amid an ongoing governance crisis in the sport.

The decision had far-reaching consequences for Nigerian basketball, as it led to the country’s women’s national team missing the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia.

Source: Legit.ng