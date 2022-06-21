Some APC support groups have stated that a northern Christian would bring about a balanced ticket for the party in 2023

The groups made this known in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the joint ticket of the APC

The support groups pleaded for the president's intervention in ensuring that a northern Christian is chosen as Bola Tinubu's running mate

FCT, Abuja - Some APC Support Groups, on Tuesday, June 21 held a solidarity rally calling on the ruling party to pick a Christian as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate in next year’s presidential election.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the groups said only a Christian can enhance the party’s chances, as it will guarantee a balanced, harmonious, and formidable presidency.

The groups urged President Buhari to pick a running mate for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: APC Christian Youth Forum

Signed by Patriot Ndubuisi Nwogu, the convener of APC Christian Youth Forum, the letter also called on the president and other leaders to give Nigerians a befitting northern cleric that can assist Tinubu and be fair to the rest of the north.

They, therefore, urged President Buhari to intervene and ensure that a Northern Christian is picked to run alongside Tinubu in 20023.

According to them, this will balance Nigeria's religious and ethnic sensitivities and ensure the nation’s continuous growth and development.

Part of the letter read:

“Mr President, we are convinced beyond doubt that a northern cleric would bring about a balanced and harmonious presidency post-2023.

“To make this happen, we are pleading for your fatherly intervention in choosing a running mate for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As the father of our great party, we know how passionate you have been about issues that concern the growth and development of the party to ensure that it continues to deliver the dividends of democracy to the teeming population of our great country.

“Mr. President, your love for the party and the country knows no bound. We are grateful for all you have done for the country, and we wish to use this medium to inform you of our unflinching support now and always.

“Mr President, while we anticipate your urgent intervention in this regard, please accept the assurances of our highest regard.”

