President Muhammadu Buhari has finally acknowledge APC bannerman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his preferred successor

In interview with American news platform Bloomberg, the president admitted that he will be endorsing Tinubu at the 2023 presidential polls

Reflecting on his administration so far, Buhari said his government has performed excellently in terms of curbing insecurity, infrastructural development and fight against corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally opened up on his most preferred presidential candidate heading into the 2023 general election, the New Telegraph reported.

According to the newspaper, the president in an interview with Bloomberg News revealed that the All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Tinubu will get his endorsement ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

President Buhari has called on the foreign allies to declare the agitator group IPOB as a terrorist group.

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, when asked if he plans to endorse the former Lagos state governor, he simply said: “Yes. I will endorse the APC candidate for president.”

While reflecting on his time so far as president of Nigeria, Buhari stated that his administration has ticked the box in the fight against corruption.

He said:

“We leave Nigeria in a far better place than we found it. Corruption is less hidden for Nigerians feel empowered to report it without fear, while money is returned; terrorists no longer hold any territory in Nigeria, and their leaders are deceased, and vast infrastructure development sets the country on course for sustainable and equitable growth.”

In terms of insecurity, the president said his administration has been able to subside incessant cases of insecurity in the country as it were before.

Citing the long-decade Herder-Famer clash, he said his administration was able to douse the rift between them.

Buhari said:

“The National Livestock Transformation Plan, putting ranching at its core, is the only way to deplete the competition for resources at the core of the clashes.

“Governors from some individual states have sought to play politics where ranches have been established, but where there have been disputes have dramatically reduced.”

Buhari urge western allies to declare IPOB a terrorist group

According to Leadership Newspaper, the president also reflected on the incessant attack and agitation by the southeast outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

He said urged the international community to declare and proscribe IPOB as a terrorist group.

Buhari said:

“We urge those same international partners to take additional steps costing them nothing, by proscribing another group – IPOB – as a terrorist organisation.

“Their leadership enjoys haven in the West, broadcasting hate speech into Nigeria from London, spending millions lobbying members of the US Congress, and freely using international financial networks to arm agitators on the ground. This must stop."

