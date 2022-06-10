The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said he already has the choice of his running mate in his pocket book

Tinubu made this known after meeting President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 9

The national leader of the ruling APC also hailed the president for the role he played in the success of the party's national convention

State House, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says his choice of running mate is in his pocket book.

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed this when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, June 9, Daily Trust reported.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, meets with President Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that Tinubu was accompanied on a thank-you visit to the president by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and MD/CEO Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Tinubu lauded President Buhari for providing a level playing field for the process of selecting the party’s presidential candidate.

He recounted that the president had promised many times that he would support the democratic process and he had proven that with the party’s presidential primary, which he won.

Asked also of the choice of his running mate, he said:

“I won’t tell you that. That is my right; it is in my pocket book.”

APC presidential ticket: Buhari congratulates Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Buhari has also congratulated Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

In a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 8, by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said Tinubu has the party's unwavering support.

He said:

"Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support."

APC chairman Adamu congratulates Tinubu after victory

In a similar development, the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, said the ‘overwhelming’ votes received by the party’s presidential candidate, Tinubu, showed that the APC had a nationalistic disposition.

Adamu’s made this disclosure through a statement issued by his media aide, Muhammed Lawal, in Abuja to congratulate the party's presidential candidate.

The APC chairman said he hopes the victorious collaborative efforts between the party and Tinubu’s campaign team will extend further to the general elections.

