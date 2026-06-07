Activist Harrison Gwamnishu expressed heartbreak over the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy in Benue state involving EFCC operatives

He condemned the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and questioned the justification of lethal force while noting that fraud is not an offence punishable by death in Nigeria

This came after the anti-graft agency strongly denied executing the teenager and explained what happened in an official statement

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has raised alarm over the death of 16-year-old Sesugh Atser in Makurdi, Benue state, who was killed during an encounter with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The incident, which occurred in May 2026 in the Kanshio area of Makurdi, has triggered accusations of extrajudicial killing and renewed calls for an independent probe from Nigerians online.

The EFCC, however, has denied wrongdoing and issued its own account of events on June 6.

Harrison Gwamnishu demands answers after alleged EFCC gunfire incident leads to death of Benue teenager in Kanshio. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/efcc

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, June 7, 2026, Harrison Gwamnishu shared a video on Instagram where he expressed his grief and frustration.

In the video, Gwamnishu explained how he came across the news online.

"My name is Harrison Gwamnishu. This is 6:39 AM Sunday morning. I just woke up and I just go through my social media and the first thing I am seeing is this that EFCC killed a 16-year-old boy in Makurdi."

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu condemns the tragic killing of a 16-year-old boy in Benue state following a clash with EFCC operatives. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

The activist went on to lament the frequency of such disturbing reports in Nigeria, criticising the EFCC’s explanation that Sesugh had escaped custody and later engaged in a gunfight.

"Now EFCC dey deny say the boy escaped from their custody. The boy escaped from custody, and then there was exchange of gunfire between the boy and his friend and the EFCC. And that was where the boy was shot and killed, and then he was taken to the hospital. All this news no supposed to dey happen like this na."

Harrison Gwamnishu stressed that fraud charges should never amount to a death sentence.

"This is terrible. This is bad news. A 16-year-old. Now in Nigeria, you don hear say dem sentence for death sentence for fraud? A sentence for fraud is not a death sentence."

Watch Harrison Gwamnishu's video below:

EFCC's account of what happened to the teenager

After the death of 16-year-old Sesugh Atser in Makurdi, Benue state, sparked backlash on social media, the EFCC released an official statement on Saturday, June 7, 2026, explaining what happened.

In its statement, the anti-graft agency detailed its version of events, stating that its operatives had arrested 26 suspected cyber fraudsters on April 28, 2026, at the Makurdi Zonal Directorate.

On 4 May, three suspects allegedly broke through the roof of the detention facility and escaped.

Acting on intelligence, operatives tracked one of the escapees, Sesugh, to Kanshio on May 21.

According to the EFCC, Sesugh and suspected cult members opened fire, forcing operatives to return fire in self-defence.

The commission stated that Sesugh was later found bleeding by the roadside and taken to the Police Cottage Hospital in Makurdi, where he was pronounced dead.

EFCC emphasised that Sesugh was not in custody at the time of his death and had never been granted bail.

According to the statement, the matter has since been reported to the Benue State Police Command, which has launched an investigation while pursuing the other fleeing suspects.

Read the full statement from EFCC below:

Police invite Harrison Gwamnishu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu shared an update after attending a court hearing for late singer Mene Ogidi in Asaba.

He displayed a letter from the Delta State Police Command inviting him over serious allegations like attempted murder and incitement to terrorism.

Despite the serious accusations, the activist confidently assured his followers that the law enforcement agency possessed nothing incriminating against him.

Source: Legit.ng