Governor Babagana Zulum have secured the return ticket of the APC as its flag bearer at the 2023 gubernatorial election

According to the electoral committee of the ruling party, Governor Zulum racked up a total of 1,411 votes to secure the ticket

While expressing his gratitude and appreciation to delegates and his supporters, he also addressed speculations linking him to the vice presidential post of Nigeria

Borno, Maiduguri - Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum said he is not interested in the vice presidency of Nigeria at the forthcoming presidential polls, TheCable reported.

Governor Zulum made his intention known on Thursday, May 26 at the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries in the state.

Governor Zulum delivered his appreciation speech after securing victory at the APC gubernatorial primary in Borno state. Photo: Engr. Dr. Babagana Umara Zulum

Source: Facebook

2023: Governor Zulum secures APC ticket in landslide fashion

As gathered by Legit.ng, the incumbent secured his return ticket as the flag bearer of the party yet again.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Zulum secured a total of polled 1,411 votes as announced by the presiding officer Uba Ahmadu, chairman of the electoral committee.

Uba said 1,560 voters were registered for the primary, while 1,422 voters were accredited, out of which 1,411 votes were recorded with no invalid vote.

Zulum who was speaking to delegates and supporters expressed his immense gratitude pledging that his focus remains on the development of the state and that he has no interest whatsoever to become the number two citizen of the country.

Zulum speaks on offers from presidential aspirants

He revealed that many close associates, stakeholders, and party stalwarts have reached out to him for the same proposition.

Zulum said:

“I have thought deeply about these offers because becoming vice-president is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP. I can see the honour of presiding over meetings attended by governors and ministers, and the privilege of having a presidential jet at one’s disposal. I can see the honour of presidential receptions within and outside Nigeria.

“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno state?”

I am committed to Borno people - Zulum

He reiterated that he cannot abandon the work he has started in the state revealing that he intends to fulfil his promises and ensure the completion of his promises.

Zulum said his administration has already erected 10,000 houses for the resettlement of the homeless people affected by the insurgency.

He said:

"We have resettled more than 20 communities so far. Yet, thousands of our fellow citizens are still homeless and in desperate need of food, water, and healthcare.

“We have adopted a development plan that we are already implementing. I have asked myself, what happens to all these plans that I am central to, which are helping to fast-track our recovery in Borno state?”

He stated that the recent killings in Kala-Balge made him even more critical, and the incident seriously reminded him of the challenges that are still ahead of Borno state.

He said:

“I came to the conclusion that while a chance to become vice-president could benefit my profile as an individual, becoming reelected as governor of Borno state has the potential of more assurance of benefit to the good people of Borno state.

“I, therefore, say that while I thank those who may be considering me for the position of VP, I prefer to stay back and work drastically for the people of Borno state, because for me as a citizen of Borno state, working with others to hastily rebuild Borno state is the most urgent need and it is beyond any aspiration.

“I profoundly thank everyone who thought of me worthy of any responsibility and I pray that Allah helps us to work towards the full restoration of peace, the full recovery and growth of Borno state.”

Source: Legit.ng