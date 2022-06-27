Nigerians worried about the credentials of the All Progressives Congress' presidential candidate have been advised on what to do

An APC chieftain urged aggrieved citizens to seek redress in the court rather than wasting their time analysing whether Bola Tinubu went to school or not

According to Farouk Aliyu, the choice to nominate a vice-presidential candidate for the PC ahead of the 2023 election lies on Tinubu

A former lawmaker who represented Birnin Kudu/Buji, Jigawa federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007 has reacted to controversies trailing the educational qualifications of the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Farouk Aliyu called on every Nigerian who has doubt about the credential presented by Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election to seek redress in court.

Aliyu has urged Nigerians to seek redress in court allegations that Tinubu falsified his educational documents. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Speaking on Channels Politics Today, Aliyu, a member of the ruling APC and former minority leader in the House of Representatives said the allegation that Tinubu falsified his credential had been settled a long time ago.

Aliyu added that having served as a two-time Lagos state governor, Tinubu has proved that there is no falsification of his age or academic qualification for any election process in Nigeria.

Also noting that such is the beauty of democracy, the former lawmaker added that the court is free for all to determine whatever issue that might be under contention.

His words:

“If anybody feels strongly that our candidate has no qualification to be president, he is entitled to go to court and challenge that.”

On finding the right running mate for Bola Tinubu

Also speaking on finding the appropriate individual to serve as a running mate for Tinubu in the upcoming presidential election, Aliyu confirmed that the decision lies with the former Lagos state governor.

He also noted that the ruling party is still consulting on the matter with critical stakeholders of the APC.

“So, if our party comes out with a Muslim candidate, so be it. We are going to make sure we win the election.

“And if in the wisdom of our candidate, he brings a Christian candidate, we are also going to make sure we win the election because, as I said before, it is not about the religion or where you come from. It is about competence.”

Bola Tinubu responds to INEC on possibility of his running mate withdrawing, its implication

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had said that there is nothing wrong should his running mate decide to withdraw from the election process.

The former Lagos state governor said there is no law that could prevent his running mate Ibrahim Masari from stepping down if he so desires.

According to Tinubu, there are ongoing consultations with APC stakeholders on the nomination of his running mate.

INEC finally announces decision on deadline for submission of presidential candidates, running mates' list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had issued a final warning on the submission of presidential candidates' lists and their running mates.

The electoral body said that there would be no extension of the deadline by the commission for the submission of lists by political parties.

According to the commission, the final and accurate list of parties that have submitted would be made available by 6 pm on Friday, June 17.

Source: Legit.ng