Pastor Tunde Bakare is reputed to have made the best speech among the APC presidential aspirants during the party's primary election

Experts say the fiery cleric's speech was empathetic, issue-based, intelligent, powerful and insightful

The major takeaway, however, from the well-applauded speech, was the EFCC angle the pastor brought into the conversation

Eagles Square - Pastor Tunde Bakare has predicted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will go after some of the aspirants that contested in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary which commenced on Tuesday, June 7.

The founder of the Citadel Global Community Church made the prediction while canvassing for votes from the delegates.

Pastor Tunde Bakare arriving the Eagles Square on Tuesday, June 7 to participate in the presidential primary. Photo credit: Segun Adeyemi

The fiery cleric who was visibly upset with what he called the monetisation of the process, said:

“Many of these contestants, time will tell. The EFCC will soon be after them.”

According to him, he did not meet with the delegates face-to-face because he used the option of all bulk SMS to reach them.

He said any aspiring Nigerian leader must adopt technological means in both politics and governance like he has done.

Bakare also said Nigeria does not need an experienced leader, saying those with experience have brought the country to its knees in the past.

Pastor Bakare also called on the people in the arena to observe a minute of silence for the victims of the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

He further said:

“Tonight, I am not here to step down for anyone. I have said wonderful things about them including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I am here by the grace of God to step up with the support of the delegates as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Journalist hails Pastor Tunde Bakare's speech at APC presidential primary

Meanwhile, Journalists Fisayo Soyombo has said Pastor Bakare and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were the only aspirants who spoke well at the exercise.

He tweeted:

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo (in particular) and Pastor Tunde Bakare are the only APC presidential candidates who spoke tonight.

“All others just came to step down, play politics, worship Buhari, or amuse themselves!”

