Details have emerged on why APC presidential aspirant Emeka Nwajiuba shunned the ongoing primary election

Abike Dabiri, one of the masters of the ceremony at the event repeatedly called Nwajiuba to come on stage but he was nowhere to be found

His family member has now given reasons why the Imo-born former minister of state for education was not at the event

Eagles Square - Chinedu Nwajiuba, younger brother of former minister of state for education and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Emeka Nwajiuba has explained why his elder brother was absent at the ongoing APC convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The younger Nwajiuba said his brother did not attend the APC convention because he was betrayed by the leadership of the ruling party.

Emeka Nwajiuba was the immediate past minister of state for education. Photo credit: @NigGov

Source: Twitter

He disclosed this in a statement issued last night, Tuesday, June 8, and seen by Legit.ng.

Nwajiuba’s name was called several times by the masters of ceremony to come out to address the APC convention when aspirants were mounting the podium but he was not available.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Part of the statement read:

“Many friends are calling to find out why my brother, Dr. Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba did not come out to address the APC convention.

“Simple. The understanding from the highest levels prior to his involvement, and considering his role in the founding of the APC was that of consensus as was with the national chairmanship a few months ago.

“With that understanding, the presidential ticket was to come to the south and the southeast.

“This has been the hope till the end of the negotiations. He, not wanting to be part of the Dollar and Naira bazaar, is convinced that what Nigeria needs now is no more of the same thing that has kept Nigeria at the low level it has been.

“Our challenges as a country cannot be addressed at the same energy level by which they were created.”

How Nwajiuba's absence was noticed at the convention

Vanguard newspaper had reported that in a curious twist of event, Nwajiuba was absent from the convention.

He was called upon at last three times to come and address the delegates, but he was nowhere to be found.

APC delegates fume, demand Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some delegates demanded the immediate resignation of APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The demand for Adamu's resignation was triggered by the national chairman's announcement of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the “consensus candidate” ahead of the APC ahead of the party's presidential primary on Tuesday, June 7.

Reacting, many said Adamu’s antics showed that he is working overzealously for a small cabal including some influential figures at the presidency.

Adamu reportedly chases journalists out of APC national secretariat

Earlier, Senator Adamu asked accredited journalists covering the party activities to vacate its national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

One of the security operatives at the secretariat, who passed the information to journalists and asked them to leave the party’s secretariat premises, said they were acting on the instruction of the national chairman.

He said Adamu told them to send journalists out of the secretariat on the ground that he was returning to the secretariat to hold a meeting and the place was too crowded.

Source: Legit.ng