The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has elected their presidential aspirant for the forthcoming general election

According to the party, Mr Malik Addo-Ibrahim, has been elected by delegates to be their flagbearer

Addo-Ibrahim is from Kogi state same as governor Yahya Bello who lost the presidential ticket on the platform of the APC

Mr Malik Addo-Ibrahim, a presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), has been elected presidential candidate of the party on June 8.

Addo-Ibrahim who is from Kogi state had earlier urged the party to zone the presidency to North Central in 2023. According to him, this will ensure and fairness in the country.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has elected their presidential aspirant for the forthcoming general election. Photo: Vanguard

Source: UGC

He had earlier described himself as one of the best presidential aspirant for 2023 poll.

“I started this journey in October 2021 and I’m working to be a part of what I consider to be charting the course for one of the greatest countries on this planet.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“As a patriotic Nigerian from the Attah family in Kogi, I believe that I have what its takes to lead the country into greatness.

“This is because we are desperately in need of somebody who is going to proffer solutions for Nigeria’s myriad of challenges."

APC presidential primary: Yahaya Bello’s group faults Tinubu’s emergence

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has faulted the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They made this known in a statement on Wednesday, June 8 titled, 'Yahaya Bello remains the hero of the oppressed.'

In the statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Yemi Kolapo, and seen by Legit.ng, the exercise was described as a process that was compromised.

Part of the statement read:

“The All Progressives Congress’ presidential primary elections have come and gone. The process was largely peaceful but highly compromised.

EFCC will come after some aspirants after primary, says Tunde Bakare

On his part, Pastor Tunde Bakare, an APC presidential aspirant, has predicted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will go after some of the aspirants that contested in the ongoing APC presidential primary which commenced on Tuesday, June 7.

The founder of the Citadel Global Community Church made the prediction while canvassing for votes from the delegates.

The fiery cleric who was visibly upset lamented over the monetisation of the process.

APC primary: Details emerge on why Emeka Nwajiuba shunned exercise

Recall that Chinedu Nwajiuba, younger brother of former minister of state for education and APC presidential aspirant, Emeka Nwajiuba explained why his elder brother was absent at the ongoing primary at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The younger Nwajiuba said his brother did not attend the event because he was betrayed by the leadership of the ruling party.

He disclosed this in a statement issued last night, Tuesday, June 8, and seen by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng