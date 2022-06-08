Days leading to the special convention of the APC to elect its presidential candidate was tinged with hazy permutations according to pundits

It was also filled with melodrama and political machinations according to those in the know of the internal workings of the party

Party chieftains point to one direction for the heightened drama and that is no other than President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - A report by Daily Trust newspaper indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari's silence aggravated the tension in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) days before the special convention of the ruling party.

According to the report, various interest groups used the president’s silence to intensify horse-trading and peddle the name of the president to sell the candidature of their preferred aspirants.

Up to the last minute of the electioneering, the president kept members of the party guessing on his preferred successor, with different contradictory statements; saying at one time that he had a preferred candidate and at another recanting the claim on his successor.

So many chieftains of the party were apprehensive over the president’s indecision amidst speculations that he might want to have his way.

Buhari's earlier comments on possible APC presidential candidate

Earlier in the interview with Channels Television, Buhari said:

“I am not interested in who becomes the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as I am open to the emergence of anyone.

“No. Let him come, whoever it is. The only important thing (is) I made sure that on record, nobody should ask me to come and give any evidence in any court.

“Otherwise, whoever it is, he will be in trouble. Because all the important things are on record. I made sure about that. Important issues are all on record.”

