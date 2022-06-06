Senator Abdullahi Adamu might soon start struggling to keep his job as the national chairman of the APC

Some party members are already calling for the resignation of the Nasarawa-born politician over his recent actions

Senator Adamu had announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party, sparking outrage

FCT, Abuja - The Nation newspaper is reporting that some delegates have demanded the immediate resignation of All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

According to the report, the demand for Adamu's resignation was triggered by the national chairman's announcement of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the “consensus candidate” ahead of the APC ahead of the party's presidential primary on Tuesday, June 7.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s job seems to be in danger at the moment. Photo credit: Nasarawa state government

Reacting, many said Adamu’s antics showed that he is working overzealously for a small cabal including some influential figures at the presidency.

Mohammed Argugu, a delegate from Sokoto state said:

“Adamu now constitutes a clear and present danger to the continued existence of APC as a corporate entity.

“By this show of shame, Adamu has clearly shown that he is not fit to preside over APC.

“It is shameful that a man rehabilitated from political penury in March by President Buhari who made him national chairman by consensus can now be trying to destroy the same party within three months.”

Another delegate, Ms. Bintu Ibrahim from Niger state, said:

“I no longer have confidence in Adamu to continue as APC chairman.”

APC national vice-chairman (North-West), Dr. Salihu Lukman, condemned Adamu’s leadership style, describing it as autocratic.

Also, the leader of the reformed APC group who has since left the party, Alhaji Buba Galadima, described Adamu said:

“If President Buhari is someone who remembers past evil against, he would not even be shaking hands with Adamu today, much less make him APC chairman given the very wicked thing he did against Buhari while Buhari was the presidential flagbearer of ANPP and Adamu the sitting governor of Nasarawa.”

Adamu reportedly chases journalists out of APC national secretariat

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senator Adamu has reportedly asked accredited journalists covering the party activities to vacate its national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

One of the security operatives at the secretariat, who passed the information to journalists and asked them to leave the party’s secretariat premises, said they were acting on the instruction of the national chairman.

He said Adamu told them to send journalists out of the secretariat on the ground that he was returning to the secretariat to hold a meeting and the place was too crowded.

Convention: Don’t be like PDP, Group tells APC ahead of presidential primary

Meanwhile, Legacy Transformation Initiative, a policy formulation, and analysis hub has lamented the inducement of delegates by Nigerian politicians as seen in the just concluded primary election held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The non-partisan group called on the ruling APC not to toe the path of the PDP ahead of its convention.

It said it will be a stain on the reputation of the party if its delegates are induced monetarily as it was in the case of the opposition party.

