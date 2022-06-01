Ojota, Lagos - Apparently dissatisfied by the outcome of the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Kosofe federal constituency, the leaders of the area have rejected what they termed as "selection of unknown candidate."

Legit.ng reports that the stakeholders of the party made this known in Ojota on Wednesday, June 1, at a press conference organised to convey their grievances to the leadership of APC.

Leaders of Kosofe federal constituency urge the state chapter of the APC to cancel the primary election held in the area.

Source: Original

Speaking on the alleged irregularities that characterised the primary, the representative of APC Kosofe, Bishop Gbenga Ajani, alleged that some unnamed leaders of the party hijacked the process and did selection rather than the primary where the candidate was supposed to have emerged.

He described the representative of Kosofe federal constituency, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, popularly know as ROT, as a true ambassador of people, adding that the outcome of the so-called primary cannot stand a test of time.

Agunsoye was first elected as the representative of Kosofe federal constituency at lower chamber, Abuja in 2011 and he was re-elected in 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ajadi said:

"Democracy means the government of the people for the people and by the people. On May 18, we voted for our delegates but some people upturned the process and did selection. We can't allow imposition or selection. ROT has done what his predecessors never did while in office.

"We are telling them that we want Agunsoye back. We want our mandate back. Our mandate is our mandate. The masses in Kosofe have rejected this. This is our mandate and that is why we are here today."

Pastor Julius Ogidan, one of the opinion leaders in Kosofe, in his comment asked the gathering of masses who were at the press conference if they wanted to go back to Egypt.

He said they were peaceful in the constituency, adding that they wanted justice and fairness in case of Agunsoye.

Ogidan noted:

"We don't want crisis in Kosofe and that is why we want the leadership of the party to address this issue and allow justice to prevail. Our man is a man of peace. He has done well for his people. He empowered 400 people in a day. He caters for the widows, bought Marwa cabs and buses for many people to make end meets.

"Those before him have nothing to show as achievements. No local government has not felt his impact in one way or the other. We want the primary cancelled and the new date for rerun be announced."

Speaking of the philanthropic gesture of Agunsoye, the Seriki Hausa Ojota and leader of Arewa community in Kosofe local government, Alhaji Attahiru Hassan, said he and his people would not accept the 'charade called primary', adding that the lawmaker carries all his constituents along in his activities.

Agunsoye is a good ambassador of masses

He added that Agunsoye does not discriminate in term of religious, ethnic and tribal line in his empowerment to the people of Kosofe federal constituency.

Hassan stated:

"ROT is our man because he carries people along in his activities. We can't accept this charade. The Hausa community feels his impact. This is not a matter of religion, we must support what is good and shun evil."

One of the apex leaders in Ward D, Kosofe, Alhaji Dauda Oshinowo, insisted that they have resolved to reclaim their stolen mandate, adding that Agunsoye's massive empowerment brought smiles to the faces of his constituents.

He said:

"We are here to reclaim our mandate. ROT is representing us well in Kosofe. He has supported his constituents in many ways. He built an ICT centre and we are proud of him. It is unfortunate that some leaders want to foist somebody who is not known in Kosofe on us.

"ROT must be allowed to continue. We are appealing to the people at the helms of affairs. What we witnessed during the so-called primary was a sham."

The representative of Kosofe women, Mrs. Nelson Adedoyin, said there was no primary election, saying that they don't want interloper in their constituency.

Why APC leaders must allow justice in Kosofe

Also speaking, Apostle Bolaji Akinyemi, the convener Apostolic roundtable, advised the leadership of the ruling APC to heed people's calls to avert needless crisis in Kosofe federal constituency.

Akinyemi noted:

"Kosofe has demonstrated that democracy is the government of the people for the people and by the people. I was informed that there is political crisis brewing in Kosofe local government. I was also told that some people in Kosofe are eager to reclaim their stolen mandate.

"I want to advise the leaders of the party to heed people's calls because Kosofe people have demonstrated that they are elite people that is why they want amicable resolution."

The leaders finally stated that their support for the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, remained unshaken, urging the party to cancel the primary, and conduct a fresh one for the sake of fairness, equity and justice in line with democratic practice.

APC leaders back Tinubu’s ambition, reveal why ex-Lagos governor must succeed Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the leaders of the ruling APC in Kosofe federal constituency area of Lagos declared their supports for the presidential ambition of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023.

It was reported that the APC stalwarts made the unanimous decision on Thursday, March 24, during the official launching of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) held at Ojota area of the state.

The leader of the APC in Epe Division, Alhaji Akanni Seriki Bamu, said Tinubu has been instrumental to the success of many people across the country politically.

Source: Legit.ng