Kosofe, Lagos - The leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kosofe federal constituency area of Lagos have declared their supports for the presidential ambition of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Legit.ng reports that the APC stalwarts made the unanimous decision on Thursday, March 24, during the official launching of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) held at Ojota area of the state.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the APC in Epe Division, Alhaji Akanni Seriki Bamu, said Tinubu has been instrumental to the success of many people across the country politically.

He said the time has come for all members of the party to rally round the ex-governor to achieve his life long aspiration, adding that it is a pay back time for Tinubu.

APC leader Bamu urges members to collect PVCs ahead of 2023

Bamu, however, urged the party members to register and collect their PVCs in order to votes enmasse for Tinubu when the time comes.

He said:

"We are here because of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. It is our mandate. He has been instrumental to success of many people and this is the pay back time. But most of you don't have PVCs. Go and get your PVCs to ensure we elect Tinubu in 2023.

"Also, your representatives, Rotimi Agunsoye is doing his best. You must continue to support him to achieve more greater things."

Former minster Ogunlewe says Tinubu will not disappoint Nigerians

The former minister of works, Adesegun Ogunlewe, also threw his weight behind Tinubu's ambition, saying that the APC leader has what it takes to govern Nigeria beyond 2023.

He said Tinubu is the only one person who has the capacity to step into President Muhammadu Buhari's shoes when he leaves office in 2023.

Ogunlewe stated:

"My message is of two two folds. First, since 2019, we have been saying that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become president of Nigeria. He is the only person who can face them. He will become the president by God's grace.

"Some people said that I was one of the critics of Tinubu in the past, but I told them things have changed. If you loves Tinubu, go and register and come out to vote to prevent our efforts from being wasted."

House of Reps member Agunloye gets endorsement for third term

He also commended the lawmaker representing Kosofe at the House of Representatives, Rotimi Agunloye for his exemplary representation of his people, saying that he would be elected for the third term in office.

In his speech, a chieftain of APC, Wale Edun, said it the time of Tinubu to become the president of the country, adding that the ex-governor has the capacity to govern the country.

Edun said:

"It is the time of a Yoruba man to become Nigeria's president and we know it is our leader who has the capacity to do it. We are here because of the youth. You must register for your PVC now to elect our leader in the forthcoming election.

Tinubu will succeed President Buhari in 2023

Also speaking, a third republic senator and chieftain of the APC in Lagos, Senator Anthony Adefuye, described Tinubu as the best man for the job.

He said that no real Yoruba man has ever become a president since the inception of the current political dispensation in 1999.

Adefuye emphasised that Tinubu would succeed Buhari in 2023 against all odds, saying that he has paid his price in the politics of Nigeria.

He, however, berated some politicians in the southwest who are backstabbing Tinubu after riding on his back to become notable politicians in the country.

The former senator said:

"Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become president in 2023 regardless of all obstacles. It is unfortunate that some people who call themselves Yorubas want to run against Tinubu but it was Asiwaju who made them who they are today."

Five political parties ready to give Tinubu automatic ticket to run for presidency

