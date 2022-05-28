At the ongoing presidential primaries of the opposition PDP in Abuja, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, one of the contenders, has withdrawn from the race

Anakwenze told the delegates and other members of the PDP at the convention that he withdrew due to the party's failure to stand by zoning

Following his exit from the race, Anakwenze threw his weight behind another contender, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

FCT, Abuja - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has withdrawn from the ongoing Presidential Primaries and endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike.

Anakwenze said his decision was because of the inability of the party to stand by their zoning principle as enshrined in the PDP Constitution, Daily Trust reported.

After announcing his withdrawal from the PDP presidential primaries, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

His words:

“I have consulted widely with my people, elders and followers across the country and in the diaspora to arrive at this unpleasant decision to pull out of the race. I felt if you change the rules at the middle of the game, no decent competitor would stand a chance to compete fairly.

“My attempt to work with the Igbo Aspirants of South East Zone to forge a consensus which would give my people a renewed sense of belonging and hope to lead to the emergence of the party’s flag bearer could not be achieved by this abuse of the zoning principle.

“My interest was to bring quality leadership to the country, foster unity and restore the hope of young people and the women as have shown in my campaign manifesto.

“My decision to run for the office of the President with the great support of Nigerians in the diaspora was to bring in quality leadership that has eluded us as a nation for decades now, but this has been dashed.

“Many things have happened in the last few weeks that showed certain persons don’t stand a chance to compete favorably; so it is on this premise that I, painfully withdraw from the contest today 28th May, 2022 in full support of a Southern candidate which is largely the wishes of Igbo Elders, the Diasporas and the voice of the people.”

He said the People of Southeast wants the Presidency zoned to them and fully supported by other regions as the Igbos have always done.

"I am therefore constrained to withdraw from the race in full support of Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers state,” he added.

Hayatu-deen withdraws from PDP presidential race hours to primary

Similarly, hours to the PDP's presidential primary, Mohammed Hayatu-deen also withdrew from the race. Hayatu-deen made his decision to drop his presidential ambition known in a letter addressed to the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Hayatu-deen noted that he did not "join party politics and to contest for the presidency because of personal gains and inordinate ambition, but in order to serve our country".

He explained that he is withdrawing from the race based on personal principle and humility.

Source: Legit.ng