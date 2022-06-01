Controversial former lawmaker of the red chamber, Dino Melaye has kicked at President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported plan to handpick his successor, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that on Tuesday, May 31, President Buhari held a meeting with APC governors urging them to support him in selecting his successor ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Buhari said:

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party.”

Going by the president’s statement, Dino took to his official Twitter handle @dino_melaye with 3.3 million followers to castigate the president in a short video.

As cited by Legit.ng, Dino made an emphasis to the president’s deliberate use of the word ‘successor’, instead of ‘flagbearer’ or ‘candidate’ for the APC.

Dino described the statement of the president as unconstitutional, dictatorial, and sacrilegious.

He said:

“We are in a democracy and we will not allow imposition, we will not allow the president to handle this country as if we are in a monarchical or hereditary system of government. It is sacrilegious, abominable, and undemocratic for a president to talk about a successor in an election that has not been conducted. If he says they should support him to get a flagbearer it is a different matter.

“So, I am calling the attention of Nigerians to be on alert because this is a battle to salvage this country from this economic cankerworm and financial scavengers. This is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. I want to address Mr President, we are ready more than ever before to defend this democracy with our blood. We will not allow imposition, we will not allow rigging and we will not allow any tendency that is anti-democratic. God bless the federal republic of Nigeria.”

APC faction kicks at Buhari's suggestion to pick successor

Meanwhile, PM News reported that President Buhari's request have set a tone of uproar within the party.

It is gathered that some factions of the party were not in-tune with the approach which may prove critical to the presidential primary election of the party.

Political pundits and enthusiast in reaction to the new development posits that the decision of the president might make or mar the APC at the presidential polls.

For some, the imposition of candidate might divide the party and give the main opposition, PDP, an upper hand to clinch the presidential seat.

