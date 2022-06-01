The serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has lauded PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar for his victory

He described the former vice president of Nigeria as a man deserving of the victory and also a worthy opponent

Pastor Bakare however said he will defeat Atiku in a presidential election if APC should hand him the mandate

Presidential hopeful under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tunde Bakare has reiterated his stance to become the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general elections.

According to Leadership Newspaper, the pragmatic pastor while commenting on the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of PDP said that he will defeat him in a presidential election if APC hands him the mandate.

Pastor Tunde Bakare lauded the screening process of the John Oyegun-led screening committee. Photo: Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

While speaking to journalists, Bakare was quick to hand Atiku his props stating that the Adamawa-born politician is a worthy bannerman for the party.

Bakare who is one of the 23 aspirants of the ruling party APC, joined the likes of Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, and Rotimi Amaechi to face the John Oyegun-led screening committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bakare lauds John Oyegun-led screening committee

When asked about the screening process, Bakare expressed utmost satisfaction as he lauded the entire process.

He said:

“The screening exercise went very well. Appropriate questions were asked about how we are going to fix the challenges facing our nation and appropriate answers were given to them.

“By God’s grace, we are pleased that we had something to offer this nation. In this critical moment in our history, nobody can say I have all the solutions. But we did say to them that we will assemble the best, brightest, and fittest from within the country, north and south, and from outside of the country, those in the diaspora.

“The time has come for us to raise the foundation of many generations, to restore our path and ensure that our nation becomes great again.”

2023: APC, PDP presidential aspirants snub NDLEA for drug test

However, Legit.ng gathered that the recommended drug test for aspirants by the national drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) was not honoured by the opposition PDP and the ruling party APC.

It will be recalled that the NDLEA had written to APC and PDP, urging the party to include drug test as part of its screening of aspirants on their platforms.

Premium Times reported that the NDLEA stated that Nigeria requires a mentally stable set of leaders to pilot its affairs.

The NDLEA said the test will not just be limited to elective office seekers but other appointive office holders.

Reacting to this development, aspirants of both parties claimed that the party did not include it in its screening requirement nor was it mentioned.

The John Odigie-Oyegun-led committee is expected to submit its report to the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who would, in turn, forward it to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action

How I got money to purchase N100M APC presidential form

In another development, Pastor Tunde Bakare has assured the general public and members of his party that he did not borrow or beg for money to purchase the N100 APC presidential forms.

The controversial clergyman noted that the form was provided by God and paid for from his pocket and bank account.

According to the preacher, the high cost of the forms is part of plans by APC executives to make the party formidable.

Source: Legit.ng