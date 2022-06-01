Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the PDP presidential flagbearer continues to generate reactions across Nigeria

Prominent politician, Dare 'Glintstone' Akinniyi has boasted that Atiku's formal entry into the 2023 race will mark the end of APC

Akinniyi is the chairman of Atiku Abubakar Town Hall Meetings and Chief Strategist of the AtikuKawai Media Group

FCT, Abuja - The chairman, Atiku Abubakar Town Hall Meetings, Dare 'Glintstone' Akinniyi has boasted that the emergence of the former vice president as the Presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will mark the end of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinniyi made the declaration immediately after Atiku won the PDP presidential primary election, adding that his presidency will reposition Nigeria on the path to prosperity.

Boasting about the former vice president's capability, capacity, and ability to lead the country, Akinniyi commended delegates at the just concluded PDP's special convention where Atiku emerged as the party's flag bearer

His words:

“The emergence of Atiku as the PDP’s flagbearer is the right step in the right direction and I am glad that the delegates got it right. He is the only candidate that is capable of sending APC packing and liberating our country.

“Atiku is a unifier and what Nigeria needs at this time. Never in the history of our country have we been this polarized and disunited with our unity seriously threatened. So, we actually need a man who has the capacity, and empathy to unite Nigeria, and Atiku is that man.”

Speaking further, Akinniyi who is also the Chief Strategist of AtikuKawai Media Group, a media and perception group for the engagement and strategising for the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar stated that among many things, Nigeria needs a blend of steady and experienced hands with the talents, initiative, flexibility, and drive of Nigeria’s talented, vibrant young men and women.

He added:

“Atiku is aware of the daunting challenges facing Nigeria. The willpower and empathy required to fix Nigeria will need a leader who knows both the historical and contemporary issues of our generations.

“Nigeria and indeed Nigerians will be safe in Atiku’s hands and he can halt the slide and redirect our collective resources to build a prosperous country.”

2023: Group berates Umahi over remarks on Atiku's emergence as PDP candidate

In a related development, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has described as laughable the remarks by Governor Dave Umahi that he will defeat Atiku if given the presidential ticket of the APC.

Umahi, while reacting to Atiku’s victory boasted that if he gets the presidential ticket of the APC, he will defeat Atiku before 12 noon on election day.

Reacting to the remarks in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, May 30 by its president, Pascal Oluchchukwu, the group described Umahi as a man who would go any length to discredit anyone he feels is doing better than him both in politics and life in general.

2023: Okowa congratulates PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated with Atiku over his victory at the just concluded PDP special national convention held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor expressed confidence in Abubakar's capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the party to accomplish its "Rescue Nigeria" agenda beginning from 2023.

He urged Atiku to, as the face of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

