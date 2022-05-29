Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the PDP presidential flagbearer ahead of 2023

Okowa expressed confidence in Abubakar's capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the PDP to victory in 2023

The Delta state governor also called on aggrieved PDP members to work for the party ahead of the 2023 polls

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated with former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over his victory at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s special national convention held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor expressed confidence in Abubakar's capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the party to accomplish its "Rescue Nigeria" agenda beginning from 2023.

Governor Okowa expressed confidence that Atiku Abubakar will rescue Nigeria. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He urged him to, as the face of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

The governor also charged all aspirants, who participated in all PDP primary elections across the country as well as the presidential, and leaders of the party, to close ranks and work for the victory of the party in the general elections.

According to him, if PDP is to win and rescue Nigerians from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, all hands must be on deck to achieve this mission.

His words:

“I congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party at the PDP presidential primaries.

“Now, all former aspirants, leaders and all other stakeholders in our party must come together to liberate our citizens from the shackles of bad governance of APC and give them a better life and country."

Okowa, who was chairman of the accreditation committee of the convention, also congratulated the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and other stakeholders of the party for conducting a peaceful and successful convention.

