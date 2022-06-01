Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited the party's 2023 presidential candidate

The team were at the residence of Atiku Abubakar to congratulate him on his victory in the PDP's presidential primary election

According to Atiku, they used the opportunity to discuss the best approaches needed to sustain peace and unity among members of the party

A former vice president of Nigeria and the 2023 presidential flagbearer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, May 31, met with key leaders of the opposition party.

Some of the people Atiku met with include a former vice president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo, ex-governors of Jigawa and Sokoto states, Sule Lamido and Attahiru Bafarawa.

Atiku Abubakar met with top leaders of the PDP a few days after the party's primary election. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Also among the team of the top leaders within the opposition party was a 2023 PDP presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

In a tweet posted on his personal Twitter page, Atiku explained that the team visited him to congratulate him on his victory at the PDP primary on Saturday, May 28.

He added that the visit afforded him and the party leaders an opportunity to discuss strategies needed to strengthen the bond and unity among members of the PDP.

His word:

"It was my honour and pleasure playing host to H.E Namadi Sambo, H.E Sule Lamido, H.E Attahiru Bafarawa and Alh Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

"The congratulatory visit afforded us to discuss how to strengthen the bond of unity in our dear party, the @OfficialPDPNig, among others. -AA"

