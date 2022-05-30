The reason why Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state stepped down for Atiku at the PDP presidential primary has been revealed

The spokesperson for Tambuwal Campaign Organisation, Prince Daniel, said his principal took the decision as a result of his patriotism

Tambuwal, however, urged Atiku to run an inclusive campaign that will unite the party and the country

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson for Tambuwal Campaign Organisation, Prince Daniel, has given reasons why Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state stepped down for former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary on Saturday, May 28.

Daniel, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, May 30, said Tambuwal stepped down as a result of his patriotism for Nigeria’s development.

Atiku won the PDP presidential primary election after Tambuwal stepped down for him. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Part of the statement read:

“Tambuwal’s decision to withdraw from the race even though he was most favoured to clinch the ticket was borne out of deep love for Nigeria and the party in particular.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“To our teeming supporters, we want you to know that we took this decision with patriotism at heart, putting our dear country Nigeria and our party the PDP ahead of our personal aspiration which we reiterated was inferior to the interest of the nation.

“However, to ensure victory at the polls as the PDP prepares to defeat the APC in the forthcoming general elections come February 2023, he urges the Wazirin Adamawa to run an inclusive campaign that will unite the party and the country.

“His Excellency also wishes to sincerely thank the chairman of his campaign council for exemplary leadership, the entire team and all delegates as well as his teeming supporters across the country for their unrelenting support before, during, and after the convention.

“He prays for God’s guidance and victory for the PDP as the party goes to work to rescue Nigeria from years of misgovernance by the APC-led administration.”

2023: Okowa congratulates PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Meanwhile, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated with Atiku Abubakar over his victory at the just concluded PDP special national convention held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor expressed confidence in Abubakar's capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the party to accomplish its "Rescue Nigeria" agenda beginning from 2023.

He urged him to, as the face of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

2023: Peter Obi congratulates Atiku for emerging as PDP flagbearer

Similarly, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated Atiku Abubakar over his emergence as PDP's presidential flagbearer.

Obi in a message shared via his personal Twitter page described Atiku as his leader and dear brother.

The presidential hopeful also prayed to God to continue to guide Atiku in his political endeavour of becoming Nigeria's next president.

Source: Legit.ng