Governor Dave Umahi's statement that he will defeat Atiku Abubakar if given the ticket of the APC has been condemned

A group, Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora described the comments of the governor as laughable

The group also said Umahi is too small to rub shoulders with Adamawa-born Atiku who is a former vice president of the country

Abakaliki - The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has described as laughable the remarks by Governor Dave Umahi that he will defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar if given the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, while reacting to Atiku’s victory boasted that if he gets the presidential ticket of the APC, he will defeat Atiku before 12 noon on election day.

Governor Umahi had boasted that he is capable of defeating Atiku if he gets the APC presidential ticket. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the remarks in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, May 30 by its president, Pascal Oluchchukwu, described Umahi as a man who would go any length to discredit anyone he feels is doing better than him both in politics and life in general.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Already, we know that none of his party leaders takes him as a contender in the race for the APC ticket as he has, in his timidity never even rallied any force within or beyond his region to be so truly considered an aspirant.

"We consider such an infantile boast to defeat Atiku- a very influential former vice president whose shoes we consider extremely too big for an Umahi to untie as bizarrely unfortunate, patronizing, and way too condescending for a leader in the true sense of it.

''Even if Umahi sacrifices his kidney for the APC ticket, no sane person will yet entrust or gift an unstable character like him with the party’s presidential ticket."

While condemning the remarks credited to Umahi, the group said:

"For us, it is really awful that apart from attacking personalities and making very empty boasts with his deceptive and cosmetic projects in Ebonyi, Umahi really has no strong issues or ideologies to campaign for his party’s ticket.

But for his typical attitude of ingratitude, should Umahi who should have had his tail tucked in between his legs in shame have any reason whatsoever to speak or even stand against the PDP that has made him all he has been in life?

"While we condemn Umahi’s shameful and boastful misadventure, AESID congratulates the Wazirin of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and indeed, the entire People’s Democratic Party for successfully conducting a free, fair, and credible Presidential primary.

"We also wish him success in his political outings and enjoin that he ignores Umahi’s rantings.''

2023: AESID rejects Governor Dave Umahi's presidential ambition

The AESID had earlier reacted to the decision of Governor Umahi to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

The group in a statement said it received with mixed feelings the news that Umahi has joined the 2023 presidential race, saying the governor should give stewardship of his seven years in the state.

While totally rejecting Umahi’s presidential ambition, the group said Nigeria won’t survive a week under Umahi as president.

How Governor Umahi joined the 2023 presidential race

Governor Umahi had earlier announced his intention to contest for president on the platform of his party, the APC in 2023.

Umahi disclosed his intention to journalists on Tuesday, January 11, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Ebonyi governor made the announcement 24 hours after the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, declared his interest in the 2023 presidency.

Source: Legit.ng